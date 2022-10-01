Young adults in California experience alarming rates of anxiety and depression, poll finds

LOS ANGELES — Young adults in California experience mental health challenges at alarming rates, with more than three-quarters reporting anxiety in the last year, more than half reporting depression, 31% experiencing suicidal thinking and 16% self-harm, according to the results of a survey commissioned by the California Endowment.

The numbers reflect a years-long trend of worsening mental health among young people that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say.

The poll of nearly 800 Californians ages 18 to 24 also found young people facing significant barriers to getting help — with nearly half of those who wanted to speak to a mental health professional saying they had been unable to do so, and many saying cost or lack of access had stopped them.

The challenges reported by the poll are “extremely concerning,” said Dr. Benjamin Maxwell, interim director of child and adolescent psychiatry at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, who was not involved in the survey.

“As a society we’ve underfunded mental health support for people for decades, and some of that is coming out in this survey.”

The poll reveals a generation under strain from a wide range of problems, with 86% saying the cost of housing was an extremely or very serious problem and more than three-quarters saying the same about the cost of college, lack of well-paying jobs, homelessness, drug and alcohol abuse, and the cost and availability of health care.

Mental health ranked just behind the cost of housing as a widespread problem for young adults, with 82% calling it an extremely or very serious problem.

When asked to pick a word that described how they felt about their generation’s future, the two dominant feelings were uncertainty and worry.

“If we compare this to what we get when we talk to [older] adults, we don’t see the same breadth and intensity of concern about this wide range of issues,” said pollster David Metz of the research firm Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates, which conducted the survey. “I think that says something about the burdens that young people are feeling.”

The poll was commissioned by the California Endowment, a statewide health foundation, in an effort to better understand the mental health challenges young people face. The endowment funds a variety of initiatives in California that engage in advocacy on mental health and other health-related issues.

Times reporters and editors worked with the endowment on the poll questions and vetted the methodology in advance of the survey.

The survey was conducted Sept. 9-18 using an online panel. Because such panels are not probability-based samples, pollsters can’t use traditional margin of error calculations to describe the uncertainty that surrounds the results of any poll. Instead, pollsters can estimate the precision of the poll with a different statistical calculation known as a credibility interval. In this survey, that interval is roughly 5 percentage points in either direction.

This summer, the endowment helped host a two-day summit aimed at working with young people to find ways to respond to what U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy has said is an emerging mental health crisis among youth.

Young people who participated in the survey and spoke to The Times described mental health difficulties made significantly worse by isolation and loneliness during lockdowns and school closures.

Alejandra Barba, 20, grew up in a home with a family she loves but who is strictly religious and does not accept her being gay. She was 11 years old when she started harming herself after having experienced abuse.

When the pandemic hit, she was a senior in high school. Suddenly, she was forced to stay home, isolated from friends and the academics at which she excelled and that kept her motivated.

“My mental health just declined rapidly,” she said. She attempted suicide twice and spent time confined in treatment facilities. At one facility, she was one of the only young women housed with several middle-aged and elderly men. The food was inedible and there was only one bathroom, with no lock on the door, she said.

Eventually, she managed to get into intensive outpatient therapy for a year, which improved her mental health significantly.

But getting that help took far too long, she said.

“The accessibility to therapists or resources that can help is very lacking,” she said. “I feel like there’s such a misallocation of money. It’s a huge problem.”

Overall, the survey found that women and those who identified as LGBTQ were significantly less likely to report positive evaluations of their mental health. Just over half of men reported their mental health as excellent or good, compared with one-third of women.