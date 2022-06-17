Young mother of three drowns at Folsom Lake

A woman died Sunday after falling off of a "personal water craft" and drowning at Folsom Lake, ABC10 reported.

The outlet says that the Sacramento Coroner's Office identified the woman as 30-year-old Ariel Ampania-Pittman of Antelope, California. ABC10 reported that she's survived by her three daughters and husband, Keenan Pittman, whom she married just a few months earlier.

"Ariel was such a bright light to all who knew her; her loss is profound to many," a GoFundMe organized by a family says.

"Her courage and commitment to the well-being of those around her provided a small glimpse of the love and compassion in her heart," reads part of a statement from her family. "She was selfless and unconditional to those she loved."

This isn't the first tragedy at the lake. ABC10 reported that four men died after their boat capsized at the lake on May 10, 2014, and on Aug. 3, 2021, CBS Sacramento reported that a 49-year-old woman also drowned in the Beals Point Recreation Area at the lake.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation says that Folsom Lake is a popular family destination that sees thousands of visitors in the spring and summer. While they encourage visitors to participate in activities like jet skiing, swimming and windsurfing, they advise attendees to be aware of the "inherent" dangers of recreational water sports.

"Over the past ten years there have been fatalities at Folsom Lake and Lake Natoma," CDPR's website says. Most were drownings that occurred when lifeguards weren't on duty, but the department also says that most of these tragedies could have been avoided if visitors followed basic safety precautions. (ABC10 reported that Pittman was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident and that no alcohol appears to be involved.)

CDPR's rules for water safety are as follows:

-Swim at designated beaches only, and if available, swim where a lifeguard is on duty.

-Always wear a life jacket or other flotation device when working around water or participating in water activities.

-Never swim alone.

-Never mix water activities/recreation with the use of alcoholic beverages, drugs or other mind-altering substances.

-Do not swim when overtired, overheated or immediately after eating.

-Do not swim in unfamiliar areas which may harbor unknown dangerous currents, deep holes, debris or other hazards.

-Do not overestimate your ability to swim.

-Diving/jumping is illegal in a state park (California Code of Regulations, Title 14, 4656). Diving/jumping in unfamiliar water is extremely hazardous.