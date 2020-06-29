Young people urged to take virus more seriously as pandemic worsens in US

Health officials are imploring young people to wear masks and practice social distancing as coronavirus transmission among younger Americans continued to drive record outbreaks in several states.

The pleas come as governors in Texas and Florida instituted new limits on bars and alcohol consumption to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, citing the skyrocketing number of young people who are contracting it. At the White House Friday, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the Trump administration's coronavirus task force, in its first briefing in weeks, urged young people to take the virus more seriously.

"Younger Americans have a particular responsibility to make sure that they're not carrying the coronavirus into settings where they would expose the most vulnerable," Pence said.

Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said younger people are often asymptomatic or have mild symptoms but can easily spread the virus to older or immune compromised patients.

While the virus is most dangerous to the elderly, it can be devastating to younger victims as well, health professionals said. Younger coronavirus patients are a widening percentage of total coronavirus hospitalizations, with those in the 18 to 49 age group growing from about 27% of hospitalizations the week ending March 7 to 35% last week, CDC figures show.

Officials across the country - from Ohio to Arizona - said coronavirus cases among young people were spiking as many red states that were slow to shut down in the early days of the pandemic threw their doors back open again.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, on Friday closed bars except for delivery and take out, limited restaurant capacity to 50% and closed popular rafting and tubing businesses that drove hundreds of young people to gather on spots near New Braunfels and the Comal River. More than half of new cases in the counties that encompass Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio came among the young, authorities said.

Mark Escott, Austin's medical director, said case investigation and contact tracing are challenging because people have been interacting with more people in recent weeks. His team recently learned about a large party in the city's western suburbs that attracted 300 to 400 high schoolers to a single location. The students were together for hours.

"There is concern about substantial transmission, and there's an effort now to identify those individuals," said Escott, who did contact tracing for another cluster of young people who went to Cabo San Lucas for spring break and brought the virus home.

Escott said increasing numbers of young people are ending up in the ICU and on ventilators because so many are infected with the virus. Escott said some young people will be forever changed by the virus, unable to return to a normal life or work.

"This is a devastating disease, and this is not something you want to take chances with because the impact is just so variable that it's very hard to predict who's going to do well and who is not," he said.

In Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, said nearly half of all coronavirus cases diagnosed after the state reopened in late April have been among people under 35. The vast majority - 70% - of cases since reopening have been diagnosed in people under 50. Stitt said the state will not order any businesses to close. More than 12,000 Oklahomans have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Tulsa health director Bruce Dart said new cases and hospitalizations are at record highs; 40% of the cases and a quarter of hospitalizations from the virus are among people ages 18 to 35. Last weekend 6,200 people attended an indoor rally with President Donald Trump.

"They're conducting themselves like it's pre-COVID, and that's not going to work anymore," Dart said. The younger cohort is "not social distancing, not wearing masks or paying attention to handwashing. These are the only tools we have to break the chain of transmission now."

Dart said it was too soon to tell if any new cases would stem from Trump's rally, where several of his Secret Service and staff tested positive for the virus, and that any impact would not show until later next week.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said earlier this week that the state had a "real explosion" of cases among the young - including a drop in the median age of new cases that plummeted from age 65 to 35. DeSantis's decision to close bars is an attempt to quell risky socializing; in recent days officials yanked liquor licenses from bars that were not adhering to social distancing and capacity guidelines.