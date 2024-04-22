A Taste of Yountville

BETH SCHLANKER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Following a five-year hiatus, Yountville showcased its finest food and wine offerings Sunday during the Taste of Yountville at Chandon Gardens.

The event included more than a dozen participating wineries at the newly renovated space.

Chandon plays a unique role in the history of Yountville.

It was one of the first sparkling wineries in the U.S. and it opened one of Yountville’s first sparkling wineries in the U.S. and it opened one of Yountville’s first tasting rooms in 1977.

