Youth-led fashion show in Santa Rosa to spotlight Black culture, history

Information: Contact Shawntel Reece at shawntelreece@hotmail.com for more information. Find other events celebrating Black History Month at bit.ly/3YtUwQj

Get those shades and bell-bottoms out.

Volunteer models will proudly strut the runway Feb. 26 during the NAACP of Sonoma County’s youth-led fashion show, “A Journey Through Time,” inside Piner High School’s Performing Arts Center in Santa Rosa.

The fashion show will spotlight local youth and adults who will catwalk their hand-picked outfits from the ‘50s through the 2000s. Audiences will be ushered through history with music from each era, dancers, poems, art and spoken word — all in the name of celebrating Black culture and history.

“There’s a lot of black excellence here in Sonoma County. I want our youth to be seen,” said Shawntel Reece, co-chair of the NAACP’s Youth Works. “I want this fashion show to touch the hearts of people.”

“Let this be transformation for all,” she added.

Local youth contributed to promoting, outreach and idea sharing as part of the creation process. They’re in charge of creating flyers, a slideshow that will celebrate Black history and will emcee the show.

“They’ve taken the reins,” Reece said.

Among topics to be discussed during the show are Black history, culture, mental health and suicide awareness.

Reece, 43, who was born and raised in Sonoma County, feels driven to support Black youth after she experienced blatant racism and microaggressions while growing up, she said.

“I remember how I felt growing up in Sonoma County — like I didn’t belong,” Reece said. “There was significant racism in every part of my life. I don’t want any African American child to ever feel like that.”

The idea for a youth-led fashion show came to Reece after seeing her daughter, 13, sift through her grandmother’s closet every Sunday night — making a fashion show out of trying outfits from different eras, Reece said.

The show will feature nearly 40 volunteer models, from age 1 to over 50, Reece said. Some community members volunteered their staples for the models to pick and build outfits.

“Get ready to have a good time,” Reece said. “We’re here to celebrate.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.