A boy was arrested following the deadly shooting of another boy in Yuba City, police said.

The shooting victim was found shortly after 9:45 p.m. Wednesday inside an apartment in the 1300 block of Gray Avenue following a 911 call, the Yuba City Police Department said Thursday in a news release.

Police began a search of surrounding neighborhoods for a suspect. About 90 minutes later, a juvenile male suspect arrived at Yuba City police headquarters and turned himself in, according to the news release.

The suspect has been booked into the Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility of Colusa, Sutter and Yuba counties in Marysville and faces one charge of homicide, the Police Department said. His identity was not released because he is a minor.

Authorities did not further specify the ages of either boy.

An investigation remains ongoing, police said, and the case will be turned over to the Sutter County District Attorney’s office for prosecution.