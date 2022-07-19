Yuba County issues mandatory evacuations as Winding Fire moves rapidly near Oregon House

A mandatory evacuation order was issued Monday for areas south and west of Oregon House in Yuba County as a wildfire moved at a rapid rate of spread, Cal Fire officials said.

Dense dark smoke and flames could be seen after the Winding Fire started about 4:45 p.m. Monday near Winding and Regent ways, about 3 miles south of Oregon House in Yuba County, according to Cal Fire.

The wildfire had grown to 82 acres as of 7 a.m. Tuesday and was 20% contained, Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba Placer unit said.

CAL FIRE firefighters responding to a vegetation fire Winding Way in Dobbins (Yuba County). 25 acres with a rapid rate of spread. Additional resources on order. Evacuations underway. Go to the Yuba County zone haven site for more evacuation information.￼ pic.twitter.com/Ecjw8Un2eC — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) July 19, 2022

At least three structures have burned in the Winding Fire, according to Cal Fire’s Tuesday morning update.

Yuba County officials announced in social media posts that zones YUB-E099 and YUB-E043, which are south and west of Oregon House were under a mandatory evacuation order for people in those areas to leave immediately.

Zone YUB-E089, just north of Oregon, was under evacuation warning alerting people there to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice, if it becomes necessary. Yuba County officials said residents in the evacuation warning zone with mobility challenges and those who have livestock should consider getting to a safe location immediately.

Four other zones north and east of those mandatory evacuation and warning zones were placed on an advisory to be on alert and pay attention to changing conditions. The latest evacuation orders and warnings for the Winding Fire can be found online.

An evacuation center was in place at the Sycamore Ranch campground for residents displaced by evacuation orders or warnings, Yuba County officials said. Residents can take their livestock to the Sheriff’s Posse. Sycamore Ranch is located near Browns Valley at 5390 Highway 20. The Sheriff’s Posse is located at 5396 Marysville Road in Browns Valley.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office instructed residents to stay out of the area and follow directions of law enforcement officials on scene. Sheriff’s officials said authorities had closed Marysville Road at Rices Crossing Road.