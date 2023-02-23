The Yurok Tribe is to be the pilot location for the U.S Marshals Service Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative, it was announced Wednesday.

The selection of the Yurok Tribe is part of the agency’s plans to develop tribally led collaborative partnerships to tackle the problem of missing children, along with other safety issues, officials said.

“It is my sincere hope that by dedicating resources in Indian Country and partnering with the Yurok Tribe, U.S. Marshals will help address the problem of missing children from the Yurok Tribe and assist with other public safety initiatives, such as ensuring that registered sex offenders in the area are compliant with their statutory requirements,” U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis said in a statement.

The Yurok Tribe, which is the largest in California with 5,000 members, has offices in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Klamath, Eureka and Weitchpec.

The program may involve a wide range of activities, depending on the tribe’s priorities, among them training on missing child investigations, investigative support for Yurok Tribal Law Enforcement, data analysis, public outreach, or undertaking other initiatives with the Marshals Service Sex Offender Investigations Branch, regional missing child coordinator and local deputy U.S. marshals.

“The Yurok Tribe is extremely grateful to partner with the U.S. Marshals Service on this important and timely initiative,” Yurok Tribal Chairman Joe James said. “The knowledge and tools we will gain from this unique partnership will significantly increase our capacity to keep our community safe.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay