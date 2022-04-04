Yurok Tribe brings California condors back to Humboldt County after more than a century

Watch history unfold on a new condor cam.

The California condor is critically endangered and nearly went extinct in the 1980s. By 1982, researchers believed that only 23 condors remained in the wild, hidden in a small mountainous area in Southern California. Today, close to 500 condors live at release sites across North America.

Efforts to save the California condor started nearly two decades ago by the Yurok Tribe, the largest Native tribe in California, according to a Facebook post.

The tribe has partnered with the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to create the Northern California Condor Restoration Program in Redwood National Park and the Yurok Condor Restoration Program in the Pacific Northwest.

Here are photos of the four condors that will soon be reintroduced in Northern California, where the critically... Posted by Yurok Tribe on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

The programs aim to “reestablish an apex scavenger that has been absent for more than a century,” according to the The Yurok Tribe’s website.

In March, their 20-year effort to bring the bird back to Northern California reached a massive milestone.

The Ventana Wildlife Society, an organization based in Central California focused on conserving native wildlife and their habitats, transferred four juvenile condors from San Simeon to Humboldt County, where they will spend a few weeks in a release facility with a 7-year-old “mentor” bird. The mentor bird is unable to be released, but was brought in to help teach important social skills to the younger condors, who are currently acclimating to their new surroundings and preparing to regain their role as the region’s top scavenger, the tribe said on Facebook.

The tribe considers condors, which in Yurok are called “prey-go-neesh”, to be among Earth's first creatures and the being that carries their prayers to the Creator.

“We believe that the condor carries our prayers to the heavens when we’re asking for the world to be in balance because they actually fly higher than any other bird in the system,” Yurok Wildlife Program Director Tiana Williams-Claussen told Times-Standard.

Williams-Claussen expressed the importance of the four young condors. They “are going to be the leaders of those who come after,” she said.

The programs plan to release additional groups of four to six birds each year, for the next 20 or so years, in order to aid in the birds’ repopulation.

The California Condor Recovery Program operates release sites in California — including in Big Sur and Pinnacles National Park in Central California — as well as in Arizona and Mexico.

To see what the birds in Humboldt are up to right now, a live feed streaming 24/7 is available at www.yuroktribe.org/yurok-condor-live-feed.