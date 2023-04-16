Take one part a desire to express oneself, stir in a supportive community, add a thread of social or political intention, flavor with a bit of underground sensibility, and sprinkle with minimal barriers to participation.

Voilà: zines. And on a bright and breezy Saturday afternoon, you had the Santa Rosa Zine Fest 2023, an assembly of artists, illustrators, writers, and their fans, celebrating a platform for creative expression that exists outside established and mainstream publishing platforms.

This is how Mer Morgan, 32, a Santa Rosa native who now lives in Richmond, Virginia, and belongs to the Santa Rosa Zine Collective that organized the event, described zines:

“It’s definitely a way to take the power back, and take your voice and your creative vision back in a way that other folks don't get to edit. They don't get to, you know, censor you,” said Morgan, 31. They don't get to say what you can and can't put out there and how you can express yourself. It really is about telling your own story the way that you want it to be told.”

The zine fest was held next to the Northwest Santa Rosa Library branch, near the Coddingtown mall. It was co-sponsored by the Sonoma County Library, which contributed about $7,000 to put on Saturday’s event and seven preceding workshops, presentations and get-togethers, organizers said.

About 40 zine creators — 60% from Sonoma County, the rest from around the Bay Area, Morgan said — displayed comic books, pamphlet stories and longer books for sale at tables they were able to occupy without charge. Within the first hour and a half, several hundred visitors had meandered among the tables.

“I grew up on zines as a young person in the 90s, early 2000s, before there was the Internet or anything like that,” said Tré Vasquez, 38, as he strolled around with his two sons. “It just created a culture for me because I grew up in a really rural community on the border between Arizona and Mexico, and there was no one around really and we didn't have a lot of resources. So for me, it was life saving to have zines and connect to other people who came from like similar culture or life experience or even identities.”

There were colorful risograph (digitally screened) prints of theater marquees emblazoned with the words: “Comics” and “Queer Comix.” There was a comic about “Science Girl.“ There were silk screened tote bags and shirts that said: ”The revolution is love.” There were short story collections collected in pamphlets titled “Justified Notes,“ written by Rayona Lovely Wilson, 35, of Santa Rosa.

“A lot of them are about mental health issues or about people going through rough situations and finding ways to get through,” said Wilson, behind a table full of her work.

“Like me,” Wilson said. “I had issues but being Black it was like, ‘Oh, you don’t have mental health issues, just pray about it.’ But growing up, I was able to figure out where to get help on my own and I just wrote different short stories about those types of situations.”

Luis Blackaller, a Los Angeles-based Mexican filmmaker and cartoonist who said he is in his 50s, spoke about the ways media is presented and performs different social functions.

From, formerly, newsstands, as one example, to the contemporary computer and smartphone screen, said Blackaller, people have been besieged by “disposable” media in ways that they have little “agency over.”

With zines, though, Blackaller argued, production of the printed medium has been “seized” by their creators and their communities — “producing actually a conversation between the people that make the publications and people that consume them.”

He added: “It makes the point that it's possible, right? It happens and it's functional. It's sustainable, and it's possible. We don't have to live in a world where we are bombarded with crap media all around us all the time.”

Avi Czapszys, 13, of Santa Rosa, is working on his own zine, he said, called “MuMu Magazine” inspired by a cat this family had fostered, “But I'm trying to figure out a way to make my zine public and to get help.”

MuMu Magazine, he said, is “Anything that my friends or my family want in there, they can submit. Jokes, riddles, stories, art, drawings. And I'll put it together in there.”

“The event, he said, ”Is really interesting to see all the different types of zines and the possibility that I could maybe be part of this next time it happens.“

