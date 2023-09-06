After months of activity, construction at two landmark Windsor sites has fallen silent, as proponents have pushed the pause button on the projects.

Excavation started in May at the southeast corner of the Town Green downtown plaza, and dozens of steel pilings were sunk around the perimeter of what’s set to be The McClelland hotel. Meanwhile just to the northeast of the plaza complex, between Old Redwood Highway and Highway 101, crews for 15 months had been prepping to build the first 120 apartments and a community building at the 18.3-acre Vintage Oaks on the Town Green project.

But work at each site halted in July, according to the hotel developer and a source familiar with the Vintage Oaks project. The town of Windsor has been working to get the projects moving again.

“Both Vintage Oaks and the McClelland Hotel have temporarily suspended construction activities due to evolving economic issues,” wrote Patrick Streeter, town planning and building director, in an email.

Tom Birdsall, part of the development team on the 158-room hotel, said the five-story project with planned roof dining is on hold until construction financing is secured.

“We believed we had it in place, but that’s not the case,” Birdsall said in an interview. “And at this point, we don’t know when the loan will be done.”

Vintage Oaks on the Town Green at 9290 Old Redwood Highway is a redevelopment of a former mobile home park that the town has approved in various iterations over the past 11 years, according to The Press Democrat. The latest plan calls for 387 apartments and townhomes plus community space in three phases. The project was foreclosed on and sold in 2021 to New York-based Mosaic Real Estate Investors, now part of Ready Capital.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.81616189314575&lat=38.55294214236613&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Building permits for phase 1 were issued in February 2022, and demolition of mobile home foundations started the following month. Those permits have been extended multiple times, including last month, pushing the town’s next reassessment to early 2024, Streeter said.

“They’ve decided that the project as designed is not financially feasible, so they are working with staff right now,” Streeter said in an interview. “We’re reviewing an alternative concept for development. The goal is to as quickly as possible get whatever approvals are necessary to resume construction.”

But major changes to either project would require a public review process similar to the original approvals, Streeter wrote in an email.

Ready Capital declined to comment on the status of the Vintage Oaks project.

At the McClelland project, the partners between them own four local operating hotels, including Windsor’s Hampton Inn & Suites, so they had the capital to get construction started on the new hotel right when building permits were issued in May, Birdsall said. But he said the lending environment was quite different from when the team thought they were going into the final leg of permit process to get the project built.

The McClelland property, at 550 McClelland Ave., was purchased in 2017. The town Planning Commission approved the hotel in mid-December 2020. Construction documents were submitted for the plan check phase in November 2021, and an outside firm handled review of the plans for compliance with codes and other requirements.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.8131979&lat=38.5482443&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Streeter said it took 17 months for the plan-check phase because there were multiple rounds of reviewer comments and resubmittals before the building permits were issued, and two to three rounds of review are to be expected for development projects.

Regardless of what caused the delay, construction loan pricing had changed significantly during that time. Lenders often price construction capital via a certain amount above the Federal Reserve’s prime rate or the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR. For example, a conventional institution’s “spread” of 1 to 1.5 percentage points above the November 2021 prime rate of 3.25% would result in a construction loan interest rate of 4.25%-4.75%, compared with 9.25%-9.75% from the prime rate of 8.25% in May of this year. Those spreads could be bigger from unconventional lenders, such as private-equity firms.

The hotel developers’ construction financing challenge isn’t unique this year. About 30% of 324 U.S. hotel projects that have broken ground or are in preconstruction this year have been put on hold, and more than half of those 98 project pauses have come since the rescue of Silicon Valley Bank in March caused concerns about the stability of regional banks. That’s based on Build Central analytics data provided to Reuters.

“What’s happening with construction financing now is that banks are pulling back and asking for more equity,” said Ed Gomez, chief credit officer of Santa Rosa-based Poppy Bank. “Hopefully as we move into 2024 we will gain a little more certainty in the outlook and loan activity will increase.“

The McClelland team is seeking is an undisclosed construction loan amount that would be enough to finish construction and up to two years of operations after that, Birdsall said.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.