North Bay construction projects tapped for Business Journal awards

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 18, 2020, 4:33PM

The Business Journal’s Top Real Estate Projects awards highlight winery, school, recreation, health care and housing projects from throughout the North Bay.

Winners were recognized at a Business Journal Virtual Event held Thursday, Dec. 17.

Here are profiles of each winning project:

  1. 13647 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen
  2. Advanced Energy Center, Santa Rosa
  3. Art House, Santa Rosa
  4. Bricoleur Vineyards Winery Barn, Windsor
  5. Coffey Neighborhood Park, Santa Rosa
  6. Davidson Middle School new STEM classroom building, San Rafael
  7. El Molino High School new performing arts center, Forestville
  8. Exchange Bank Sebastopol Branch, Sebastopol
  9. Irene Snow Elementary School, Napa
  10. Jeff Kunde Hall, Santa Rosa
  11. Joseph Phelps Vineyards, St. Helena
  12. Lantana Place Homes, Santa Rosa
  13. Laurel Dell Elementary School campus modernization and replacement, San Rafael
  14. Providence St. Joseph Health, Medical Arts Plaza, Santa Rosa
  15. Redwood Grove Housing, Napa
  16. Redwood Hill Ranch, Santa Rosa
  17. Sage Commons, Santa Rosa
  18. San Marin High School new STEM center, Novato
  19. Solano Business Park, Fairfield
  20. SOMO Sky Lounge, Rohnert Park
  21. SRJC Petaluma Student Services Project, Petaluma
  22. Taub Family Outpost, Sonoma
  23. The Gordon Building, Napa
  24. The Oaks at Fountaingrove, Santa Rosa

