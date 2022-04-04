60 electric car chargers installed at Petaluma office buildings

Basin Street Properties on Monday announced the installation of 60 electric-vehicle charging stations at six of its Petaluma office properties.

Powerflex EDF Renewables installed Webasto TurboDX level 2 chargers at 5341 Old Redwood Highway, 1400 N. McDowell Blvd., 1420 N. McDowell, 1800 S. McDowell, 2000 S. McDowell and Petaluma Marina Office Center. Powerflex was also helped coordinating rebates through the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project.

“EV charging demand continues to grow with our tenant base and it’s a property feature we feel good about at multiple levels,” stated Stephanie Burlingame, chief operating officer at Basin Street Properties, a Reno, Nevada-based commercial property investor and manager in Northern California and Northern Nevada. “EV charging is part of our broader sustainability efforts including solar power installations, LED lighting upgrades and water usage reduction strategies.”

Three recent solar installation projects at Basin Street locations in Sacramento, Petaluma and Santa Rosa collectively provide 1.97 gigawatts of annual power generation. The projects included panels on carports, providing 215 shaded parking spaces in Sacramento and Petaluma.

“As electric vehicles usage continues to grow, the proper infrastructure will be an essential amenity for employees needing a charge while at the office,” stated Blake Riva, president at Basin Street Properties. “This initiative is part of our broader efforts to provide outstanding property amenities to help tenants reconnect with their teams as they return to the office.”