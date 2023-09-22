Richmond-based Armistice Brewing Company will be expanding this fall when it adds a second location in downtown Napa, according to recent reporting from the San Francisco Chronicle.

The sibling owners, Gregory and Alex Zobel, are Napa natives who started home-brewing in 2012. Three years later, they were ready to open their own taproom but couldn’t find an affordable location in their hometown, according to the publication.

The brother and sister duo went on to open their Richmond taproom in 2017, but continued to keep an eye on the place their hometown. They found a space earlier this year. Armistice Brewing Company in Napa will be located at 1040 Clinton St.