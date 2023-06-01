Hiring and worker retention is a high priority of almost every employer as the world transitions out of the pandemic.

These topics were also key discussion points at the North Bay Business Journal Economic Outlook for 2023 at Sonoma State University Thursday, which also focused on the future economic forecast for the North Bay.

Attendees came from a variety of professional backgrounds such as recruiting, banking, tech and health care.

CEO of R Bruins Inc., Ryan Bruinsslot, is a Sonoma State University alumni and enjoys attending the summit to see Sonoma State University Economics Professor Rob Eyler present on the state of the economy in the North Bay.

He said one of his biggest takeaways came from the presentation by Ryan Buxbaum about re-imagining recruitment for effective hiring and the opening address from Sonoma State University president Mike Lee about addressing the needs of the community through education.

“I went to high school, then to junior college and then to (Sonoma State University) and it’s an extremely important asset to our community,” Bruinsslot said. “We need to figure out how to use (the university) economically and if we don’t, we have to make sure it’s used for the community in the best way possible.”

Damien Hansen, director of academic credit programs at Sonoma State University said a big take-away for him was seeing a chart on the demographic cliff in the region, with the number of older residents outweighing the number of younger residents, something that’s expected in 2026..

“We’re seeing that play out in reality right now, and what implications that has on the workforce,” he said.

As a faculty member at Sonoma State, Hansen said the university needs to think of ways to provide appropriate training for students looking for jobs, but don’t have four or five years to put toward a degree.

“Given where the workforce is right now, we really don’t have four years to wait,” he said. “The people who are out there looking for jobs maybe aren’t the type of folks who are going to do a four-year degree so we need to be providing the appropriate trainings for them right now.”

Danessa Maynard, chief operating officer at Next One Staffing, said employee retention is something employers have to take seriously and, as talked about by speakers at the summit, it’s not about presenting a company in a traditional way, but rather how working at that company will benefit employees.

“It’s very important that you give your employees a really good experience,” she said. “If you have people that are good and are valuable to your organization, you gotta do the best that you can to keep them because once they're out, it's hard to get them back in.”

Gus Kyriakos, a global real estate advisor with Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty in Napa County, said his take-away, and concern, was the tipping point between a declining population while also seeing job growth.)

Another take-away from the summit was how to retain younger employees as well.

“As a father of three, I think about how to retain youth all the time,” Kyriakos said. “I’m in real estate sales and I’m trying to figure out how do we retain youth.”

Janet Connors is a commercial real estate lender with Summit State Bank and also a member of Sonoma County Alliance.

She said the discussions reminded her of an event a few years ago when two millennial consultants spoke with the Sonoma County Alliance to talk about what millennials needed in the workplace.

“I think after we’ve all experienced this (pandemic disruption) if those two people were to come in now, I think we would all see (the workplace) a lot differently,” Connors said. “(Young workers) earning their stripes so to speak is going to look a lot different than the way I did.”

