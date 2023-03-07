Barnes & Noble in Corte Madera to close, with furniture retailer moving in

Barnes and Noble Booksellers, a fixture at the Town Center Corte Madera mall, plans to leave after more than 15 years at the site, and Arhaus, a home furniture company, is preparing to move into the space.

The bookstore has plans to close its shop at 313 Corte Madera Town Center after March 12, said Janine Flanigan, the company's director of store planning and design. Flanigan said its lease with the mall, situated on the west side of Highway 101, has come to an end.

"We would love to continue to be in that area, but there is not an opportunity for us to stay there," Flanigan said. "It's a great market and we're actively looking for a new location."

The company's real estate team hopes to find a retail space in Marin County in time to open business by the end of the year, Flanigan said.

Meanwhile, a plan to remodel the store at 313 Corte Madera Town Center is under review.

Last week, the Planning Commission voted 4-0, with Margaret Bandel absent, to continue the meeting to its March 14 session. The commission asked for several modifications to the plan, which the Arhaus application team said it will work on.

Tenant improvements at Town Center could typically be handled administratively. However, the plan involves what town planners classify as major exterior renovation, elevating the proposal to Planning Commission review.

The 27,744-square-foot store is at the southeastern corner of the mall, next to Crate and Barrel, facing the freeway. It has been occupied by Barnes and Noble since 2006. Before that, Marshalls had operated within the space for nearly two decades.

The project (PDF) proposes to redesign the Mediterranean-style Barnes and Noble building with a more contemporary Arhaus style. The plan calls for removing a ramp entering from the left front of the store, and replacing it with an outdoor furniture space.

A key feature to the project is the series of rectangular arches that are elevated above the roofline.

Commissioners agreed that they preferred a second alternative that was presented where all the arches were lowered, except the one above the entrance.

Commissioners said they want the brown corten material to only be used behind the brand signs, rather than dispersed throughout the façade. On the courtyard facing side, the commission suggested using smaller signs for a more pedestrian-friendly feel.

Commissioners also suggested that the applicant seek energy efficient ratings with LEED-certification and said landscaping should be drought resistant. The certification stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.

The applicant said it is agreeable to the design changes and would explore its ability to obtain LEED certification.

Commissioners asked whether solar improvements could be made as part of the Arhaus renovation.

Monty Stephens, general manager of the mall, said that he has a few proposals that would be brought to the town separately.

"It's incumbent on upon the center to figure out how to go solar," said Peter Chase, chair of the commission. "It's coming in one way or another. It's just got to be part of everybody's program."

Nikkee Edmiston, director of real estate for Arhaus, said the company has more than 80 stores across the nation.

"We have many projects planned over the next couple of years and we are excited to continue sharing our brand with Corte Madera," Edmiston said.

The mall, which was built in 1958, has has several tenant developments of late.

Anthem, another home furnishing store, has set up shop there. Furniture sales "is a very strong category for us and that's one of the main reasons," Stephens said of the addition. That is seconded only by food sales, he said.

Safeway Corte Madera is undergoing a major store remodel, which is expected to be completed in April.

Roam Artisan Burgers is set to open this fall at the La Maison space next to Urban Outfitters.