Candle and home fragrance retailer Bath and Body Works, along with two other new businesses, is opening a third Sonoma County location in Petaluma later this month.

The new location for Bath & Body Works will open April 19 in a 4,26-square-foot storefront at the East Washington Place shopping center on East Washington Street right next to BMO and Yogurtland.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bath & Body Works to East Washington Place,” senior property manager for East Washington Place, Mark Barmaki, said in a news release. “This addition not only enhances the shopping experience for our community, but further solidifies East Washington Place as a premier destination, providing convenience and quality products for our visitors.”

Bath and Body Works was founded in 1990 and is known for its scented candles, hand soaps, lotions, and home fragrances.

There are two locations in Santa Rosa: One inside Coddington Mall near Target and the other downtown on the first floor inside Santa Rosa Plaza. The next closest location is in Vallejo.

The two other businesses, Bella and Pokemoto are also slated to open locations in the Petaluma shopping center.

East Washington Place is a mixed-use shopping center just off Highway 101, spanning 343,000 square feet. It houses many national retailer hains such as Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and other brands.

