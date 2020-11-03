BeerCraft closing Rohnert Park taproom on Nov. 20 as a coronavirus casualty

BeerCraft, a popular Rohnert Park beer store and taproom, on Monday said it is permanently closing its doors Nov. 20, the latest business casualty caused by COVID-19.

The boutique beer store was founded in 2012 by brothers Matt and J.T. Fenn and gained a loyal following by sourcing beers from some of the top craft breweries in the greater Bay Area, such as Cellemaker in San Francisco and Alvarado Street Brewery in Monterey. They opened a second location in Novato in 2016, and that site will continue operating.

The Rohnert Park location suffered under the public health emergency pandemic restrictions because it had no outdoor seating, and so is limited to online orders and curbside pickup.

“It’s possible that we'll find another location and reopen down the road if/when things normalize a bit. But for now, and for the foreseeable future, it's not working. Business as usual seems a long way off,” the owners wrote on BeerCraft’s Facebook page.

The pending closing follows the September shutdown of Local Barrel, a Santa Rosa taproom.