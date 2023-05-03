Blair Hardman is not an easy man to define succinctly — he’s been a recording studio founder and owner, musician, radio talent, comedy writer, crossword puzzle creator and more.

He’s a versatile guy, but it just may be that he was destined to run his own recording studio which, in the past four decades has recorded countless local musicians and bands, commercials for local businesses, audiobooks and many other projects.

“When I was 14, my dad had an old reel-to-reel tape recorder. I’d record myself playing the banjo. I played folk music in high school. In a talent show, I played Kingston Trio songs on banjo and guitar,” Hardman remembered.

“I kind of knew what I wanted to do,” he said. “At 19, I met Country Joe McDonald and we played at protest rallies as a duo. And we made a recording together of our songs. It’s a collectors’ item now. The album is called ‘Goodbye Blues.’”

Originally from San Gabriel, Hardman, now 77, settled in Cotati in 1971 and opened the Zone Recording studio there in 1983. This year marks its 40th anniversary.

Hardman’s recording-studio career grew out of his work as a musician, according to Frank Hayhurst, another longtime Sonoma County musician.

“Back in the early 1970s, I was the guitarist in a popular rock band, The Bronze Hog, and Blair Hardman was the guitarist for another popular band, Hot Chakra. As young men, we couldn’t help but feel more than a little competitive with each other,” Hayhurst said.

“One morning at the peak of our rivalry,” he continued, “there was a knock on my front door, and when I went to open it, there was an album left there with a note: ‘Listen to this — Blair.’”

The album was John McLaughlin’s “Inner Mounting Flame” with the Mahavishnu Orchestra, and Hayhurst loved it.

“It blew my mind,” he recalled. “Rivalry over! We became friends, and then great friends.”

As founder of the Zone Music instrument and supplies store, Hayhurst soon discovered that he and Hardman should become operators of two symbiotic businesses.

“In the early 1980s, Zone Music became known as a place that was run and overrun by musicians. Zone became a central hub for instruments, lessons and as a meetup spot for musicians,” Hayhurst said.

“But it was missing what I felt was a critically important component to a musician’s life: a recording studio,” he continued.

“The very day I said, ‘We need a studio!’ Blair walked in and said, ‘Frank, I think I can move my home studio into that little office and closet space behind the store and add something to Zone. Want to give it a try?’”

Hardman considers that a turning point.

“It was one of those moments in life, where I could have gone one way or the other way. But it shaped my life for the next 40 years,” he said. “I had a four-track cassette machine and I opened a studio.”

Local music, local bands

Hayhurst shut down his Zone Music store 12 years ago, but Zone Recording is still in business.

“I upgraded first to eight-track tapes and then 24-track digital recording, and now it’s all computer-based,” Hardman said.

“Most Sonoma County musicians have recorded here, all the locals — the Pulsators, Gator Nation and jazz saxophonist Michael Bolivar, who is in Palm Springs now,” he said.

Other Sonoma County musicians who recorded at Hardman’s Zone studio included Danny Sorentino, Jim Corbett, the late Norton Buffalo and guitarist Nina Gerber, best-known as accompanist to the late singer-songwriter Kate Wolf.

“I was in Kate Wolf’s band myself, playing bass,” Hardman said. “I’ve been playing bass all along.”

Others who have recorded at Zone include celebrity cook and TV host Guy Fieri and musician Nancy Wilson of the band Heart.

One of Hardman’s favorite musician friends was the late accordionist Jim Boggio, leader of the Swamp Dogs, who is commemorated with a bronze statue in Cotati Plaza.

“I put up that statue in the center of town. It makes me feel good every time I look at it. I had to learn about bronze casting and raise a lot of money,” Hardman said. “He was the most lovable person I’ve ever known, and a lot of fun.”

‘Jaxon and Blair’

“Besides recording musicians, I’ve done a lot of audiobooks, including ‘The Secret’ by Rhoda Byrne,” Hardman added. “I did audio for movies and TV, and for the touring exhibitions of the Ramses and King Tut exhibitions.”

As readers and narrators for the audio books Hardman produced, he recruited local actors including Elly Lichenstein, former artistic director of the Cinnabar Theater in Petaluma, and Mollie Boice, a founding member of Actors Theater, which eventually merged with the Santa Rosa Players to form the 6th Street Playhouse.