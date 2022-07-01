California ends cannabis cultivation tax, partly blamed for strangling the legal industry

With Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signing of the $308 billion state budget Thursday evening, California’s beleaguered cannabis industry got long-sought tax relief.

Advocates of the business are hailing as a victory the elimination of the cultivation tax and a cap on the excise tax at 15% for three years. Instead, the burden will shift to the excise tax, which may increase for retailers come July 1, 2025 — the first day of the state’s annual fiscal budget for that year.

Growers have felt the pinch over the last year or two of a market in turmoil. The wholesale price on a product in a massive supply has plummeted, while state taxes have gone up and the illicit market has remained intact.

“I’m celebrating,” said Amy O’Gorman Jenkins, the California Cannabis Industry Association lobbyist who has worked on reform for four years. ”The Legislature seems to have grasped a lot of what’s affecting the cannabis industry. More work needs to be done, but I see this as a big win. To critics, I say this is a significant first step.”

Much of the language of the trailer bill came from a North Coast lawmaker who introduced legislation early this year that shifts the tax growers would pay to the excise tax paid on point-of-sale transactions, along with the local and sales taxes. Senate Bill 1074, by state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, became “inactive” and morphed into the state budget as part of a reform package lawmakers passed Wednesday night.

About the time McGuire came up with the proposed legislation, more than 400 cannabis industry advocates signed a letter sent to the Legislature demanding tax relief.

When tax relief was first being proposed, the discussion sent shock waves through youth organizations that benefit from that tax. The language in the trailer bill also called for maintaining a guaranteed level of funding to these groups.

“We appreciate the governor and Legislature to take into account the funding for kids and childcare and to look to protect these funding streams,” said Jim Keddy, executive director of Youth Forward, a Sacramento-based youth advocacy entity. “We just wanted them to maintain the integrity of Proposition 64. If we hadn’t been persistent, the industry would have got a bigger tax cut, and childcare programs would have been in jeopardy.”

But McGuire sought a win-win for all, with much of the focus on the heavy tax burden on growers.

“Things are looking good,” McGuire told the Business Journal in an interview earlier in June, while confirming his bill was “parked” into the budget language due to pass by June 30.

California first-quarter cannabis tax revenues were $293.5 million, down 7% from $316.5 million in the fourth quarter of last year, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration reported.

Many insiders attributed the decline to the cost of cannabis operations to do business.

“This is a turning point and good news for the North Coast,” McGuire said.

Sonoma County, the most prominent North Bay local government allowing cannabis cultivation, has taxed growers from $1.12 to $12.65 per square foot, depending on which of the dozen types of licenses is held, the Business Journal has reported. According to The Press Democrat, the county’s Board of Supervisors agreed in March to slash by almost half the tax paid by local cannabis cultivators, trying to provide a way for growers to climb out of the hole they have dug themselves into.

A longtime cannabis advocate, the Democrat from Healdsburg has repeatedly contended that the cultivation tax has “crushed” the growers, especially since the state tax had gone up this year from $9.65 to $10.08 per dry weighted ounce on their crops.

The state tax system was established through the passage of Proposition 64, which in 2016 legalized adult, recreational cannabis use statewide. The state subsequently set up a license and tax program that imposes obligations at every level of the supply chain, from cultivation to sales, and rolled out excise taxes over a year later.

Through 2021, the combination of challenges has mounted, sending the legal industry into a tailspin to compete with the illegal market. Only about a third of California’s local jurisdictions allow for legal operators to run a business, thus competing to no avail with these underground dealers that may undercut the legal market. The legal industry’s displeasure prompted some to hint at a tax revolt amid protests at the state Capitol steps in Sacramento.

Meanwhile, about an estimated half of California’s growers opted to wait out the recovery by fallowing their land, because being in business meant a losing proposition.