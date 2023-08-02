The Calistoga City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to do away with a longstanding ban on mobile food trucks and allow food truck vending within city limits.

But the council also decided to limit food truck permits to three, at least for now. And, food truck vendors will only be allowed to operate in a few areas of the city — specifically those areas zoned for community commercial and light industrial.

The trucks will not be allowed to operate along Highway 128 and Highway 29 roads that run through the city.

In addition, vendors who receive food truck permits will be allowed to operate at a maximum of eight hours a day, with no specific requirements on when that needs to happen.

For those reasons, residents aren't likely to see a sudden deluge of such trucks showing up around the community.

The public comment portion of the meeting was tense: several Calistoga business owners voiced opposition to the trucks, while other commenters said food trucks would provide a much-needed affordable source of food in the city limits.

Charles “Buster” Davis — owner of Buster’s Southern BBQ — said, for example, he had nothing against food trucks, but he had to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars into his business for dining and generators, things food trucks don’t need to do.

Michael Dunsford, owner of the Calistoga Inn, said he talked with potentially every restaurant operator in Calistoga, and “there’s not one that’s in favor of food trucks.” That’s because business is down for everyone, he said, and costs are rising.

“I think food trucks are a big mistake for Calistoga,” Dunsford said. “We’re too small.”

Still, several other speakers believed food trucks would be beneficial to the Calistoga community.

Cristian Escobedo, who told those in attendance Tuesday he was priced out of Calistoga after living there for 25 years, said he understood the concerns of business owners who have worked hard to establish their businesses.

But Escobedo added that food trucks can be used to earn the funds a person needs to eventually open a restaurant.

“I think a lot of us, unfortunately in this economy, don’t have the cash and equity to just go and start a restaurant and put hundreds of thousands of dollars into our community,” Escobedo said. “I think food trucks, mobile food vendors, serve as a funnel to get to that point.”

Escobedo, who said he is the head coach of the boys soccer team for Calistoga High School, added that student athletes had filled the room Tuesday night in support of mobile food vendors. Many of his students come from working-class families, he said, and they don’t always have meals prepared for them at home.

“Unfortunately, they can’t go to Calistoga Inn and get a $30 burger with fries and a drink,” Escobedo said. “Our best option is we would get a couple of tacos and a soda for $5 or $10. So, I think this works as a way for our underrepresented communities to also have access to a meal during lunch or after work, after school.”

Calistoga council members stressed the need for a cautious approach. They pointed to the need for some kind of balance that not only OK’d food trucks, but minimized the impact they potentially would have on local businesses.

As a result, the council decided to reduce the number of permits from the initially proposed five to three.

“We don’t want 20, 40, 100 food trucks like in Santa Rosa or Napa,” said Council member Irais Lopez-Ortega. “But one or two, I think it would give a good balance to our community.”

Council member Kevin Eisenberg said local businesses and restaurants are critical to the success of Calistoga and he didn’t want to see food trucks directly competing with those restaurants.

But, he added, food trucks could be a source of lower-cost meals for residents, and not be part of the tourism industry as local restaurants are.

Calistoga Mayor Donald Williams said he’d like food trucks to be able to satisfy demand in the morning or later in the evening if it exists.

“I’d rather not restrict the hours except to the point of not encouraging or not permitting any nuisances,” Williams said.