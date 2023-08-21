A specialty food nonprofit that tailor makes meals to meet individual medical needs is expanding in Santa Rosa.

The land for Ceres Community Project’s future Santa Rosa headquarters was officially purchased in late July, laying out the path for construction to soon begin on the 18,500 square foot facility.

The new headquarters will be located in southwestern Santa Rosa near the Kaiser Permanente Mercury Way location. The land was purchased for around $1 million, according to Ceres founder and CEO Cathryn Couch.

The project is expected to cost about $21 million with plans to break ground in 2024 for a potential move-in by late 2025.

“We’re very far along in the actual building design and we expect to submit for construction permits probably at the end of September,” Couch said.

Ceres prepares fresh meals for individuals who have dietary restrictions, particularly those with health-related issues who can’t cook or shop for themselves in Sonoma and Marin counties.

It also has a Youth Development Program centered around healthy eating and community service that reaches around 300 youth each year, according to a news release.

Ceres announced the expansion of its program with a new headquarters, named The Center for Food, Youth & Community, earlier this year, which will allow the nonprofit to serve four times as many clients, engage at least 50% more youth and allow for additional nutrition and culinary education programs.

Couch told The Press Democrat in February that Ceres’ current sites don’t have adequate refrigeration to store the volume of meals the nonprofit is producing for its clients.

A news release said the demand for medically tailored meals in Sonoma and Marin counties grew from providing 79,000 meals in 2019 to 203,000 meals in 2022.

Because of this, Ceres’ three kitchens have reached capacity and can’t be renovated or expanded.

Ceres is also contracted with county operated emergency shelters in Sonoma County to provide meals during emergencies. Couch said if an emergency were to occur and Ceres needed to provide meals for county shelters, Ceres would have to stop meal production for clients.

“We’re using all of our space now, essentially, for the meal program,” she said. “The value of the new facility is we’re going to be able to do all of those three things (client meals, emergency meals and nutrition education program) at the same time.”

The new location will have a production kitchen, client resource center, teaching kitchen, community spaces and offices, even on-site herb gardens.

Deborah Ramelli, a spokesperson for Ceres, said in February that the new facility will allow the nonprofit to eventually deliver up to 800,000 meals annually and increase volunteer opportunities. In 2022, Ceres had 582 adult volunteers and 291 youth volunteers.

Couch said the new facilities will allow Ceres to engage up to 475 youth volunteers and about 600 adult volunteers.

The Center for Food, Youth & Community will have a green building design that is run 100% on electric power. It will have 30% coverage from on-site solar and its own battery microgrid will be able to provide power during peak hours.

“We’ll be able to reduce our overall energy use by at least 50%... and reduce our carbon impact by 67% on a per-hour basis,” Couch said. “We’re really thinking about community resilience building and in a really broad way.”

Ceres will close its Santa Rosa and Sebastopol kitchens once operations have moved to the new facility, but the Sebastopol garden and Novato kitchen will remain open.

