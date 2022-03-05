Climate solutions hub proposed for former Sonoma Developmental Center site

The 2018 closure of the Sonoma Developmental Center left a large hole in Sonoma Valley — emptying a sprawling campus that once served as the county’s largest employer.

What if that vitality could be restored in the form a new hub to advance climate adaptation and investment?

That was the question posed Jan. 25 by former North Coast Congressman Doug Bosco at the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Bosco, who is board chair of the California Coastal Conservancy, made the proposal as a potential solution to the financial hurdles facing any redevelopment of the Eldridge property and the broader needs of Sonoma Valley and the county.

“I believe the attack on climate change needs a place,” Bosco said at the meeting. “I picture a place where the best scientists engineers, inventors, foresters, entrepreneurs, environmentalist investors, are invited to create a laboratory where synergy innovation and focus are directed at this most important challenge of our lifetime.”

Bosco said the Coastal Conservancy – a state agency that protects and improves natural lands and waterways to help support local economies along California’s coast — was allocated $500 million from the state Legislature in September 2021 to support climate change adaptation and research.

“What better place than Sonoma County?” Bosco said.

While he said his proposal had not been discussed with fellow Coastal Conservancy leaders, he’s willing to ask the board to support an effort to transform the center into a climate change laboratory. His early estimate: The campus’s 1.4 million square feet of office/laboratory space could accommodate about 1,000 jobs.

“We know the face of climate change. No one in our county has to be convinced it's happening,” Bosco said. “We have people in our county that are enlightened, that have experienced this and I think would get behind an effort to use that enterprise area to address climate change.”

Supervisor Susan Gorin, who represents Sonoma Valley said she has contemplated a similar idea, saying something like a climate center would inject additional diversity into the economy with well-paying middle-class jobs. It also has potential to become a regional source of climate change knowledge and innovation.

“I have thought for a long time that the economy of Sonoma Valley needs to be diversified. It's pretty much of a monoculture of hospitality and tourism,” Gorin said.

“We have to remember that the Sonoma Developmental Center was the largest employer for the county at one point, but also for Sonoma Valley for a very long time,” she added. With everything from nurses and doctors to its own police force, Sonoma Developmental Center brought a wide variety of jobs to the valley.

She and Bosco spoke about the proposal the weekend following the Board of Supervisors’ Jan. 25 meeting, Gorin said, but neither commented on details. She added, however, an initiative funded by the Coastal Conservancy compliments Sonoma County’s commitment to environmental conservation and green energy adoption.

“The Coastal Conservancy is a natural fit,” Gorin said, “And I think former congressman Doug Bosco... may have the political heft to make this happen.”

Bosco, a Democrat, represented the North Coast in Congress from 1983-1991. He also served in the state Assembly from 1978-1982. A Santa Rosa attorney, he is part-owner of Sonoma Media Investments, parent company of the The Press Democrat.

His legislative career was marked by support of several pioneering environmental initiatives, including public lands protection and renewable energy development. The Sonoma Developmental Center, in his view, could become a leading institution for climate change adaptation and innovation.

As the county gets closer to reaching a final blueprint for the campus, the Board of Supervisors and Permit Sonoma, the county planning agency, are working to attract investors to the site.

“(The SDC) has been buried in planning for a long time,” Gorin said. “And now we're not only outreaching to Sonoma Valley communities to talk about needs on the campus, but outreaching to potential employers to start investigating about what makes sense for them.”

Bosco, at least, says an initiative funded and supported by the Coastal Conservancy could be a perfect match for Sonoma County and the SDC. But, it won’t come cheap.

The estimated redevelopment cost for the Eldridge campus is $100 million, according to Permit Sonoma. In response, planners have inserted such projects as a boutique hotel into past designs to offset the taxpayer burden. Bosco insists a single, community-oriented proposal would be best for the campus and the county.

“The way I look at it, we have the Hope Diamond,” Bosco said of SDC. “Are we going to chip it up into tennis bracelets? Or, are we going to see it for what it is and make something that will really have meaning to our community?

