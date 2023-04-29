This is the first in a series of stories discussing the impact of spring on North Bay businesses. Next, Sue Wood digs into the benefits and challenges this winter’s abundant rainfall presents to the region’s river rafting businesses.

While the rainy season appears to be in the rearview mirror, seasonal businesses are still contending with the ravages of winter.

Some golf courses look a bit jaundiced because nutrients have washed away, thus creating a yellow tint.

“We are about four weeks behind on some things. I always sample the soils at the end of April. This year we will do it at the end of May and see where we are at that time and make changes based on the results,” said Dan Quinn, superintendent of the golf course at Green Valley Country Club in Fairfield. “The course might look healthy now, but in the heat of summer it might not have what it needs to get through. That’s why we will look in May and may do (soil) amendments to be ready for the heat of summer.”

Quinn has already been applying fertilizer and micronutrients to the Solano County course to contend with chlorosis, which is when the grass turns yellow.

Some companies relying on rivers and lakes are coping with too much of the wet stuff.

River’s Edge Kayak and Canoe Trips in Healdsburg expected to open April 15, but the Russian River was rushing too much. The April 22 opening day, though, was sold out.

Even though guides at Off the Hook Fly-fishing in Napa can’t get to Putah Creek because the road is washed out, owner Mike Copithorne remains optimistic.

“More water gives us options. Less water limits options for businesses and agriculture and everything,” Copithorne said.

Still, it’s been a tough spring for fishing.

“The challenge is with so much water in a short time the rivers blow out. They get off-color. They are dark. They are muddy instead of clear,” Copithorne said. “The fish are still there, but it’s tough for the fish to see your flies.”

Not being able to fish has “taken away some of our livelihood,” Copithorne said, but he didn’t put a dollar figure to the hit the weather has had on his business.

Growing concerns

Conventional wisdom is plants love the rain. But that’s not always true.

“Lavender hates water. It is a dry, Mediterranean semidesert loving plant,” explained Bill MacElroy, owner of Monte-Bellaria di California in Sebastopol.

In a normal winter he could lose between 2% and 5% of his 35,000 lavender plants because of sustained rain. This year he predicts the loss to be closer to seven percent.

“That is lot of replacement. This year has been a heavy year for propagation and replacement,” MacElroy said.

What has helped his farm is the lavender grow on a hill, so the plants are not sitting in water.

This summer those likely to visit Monte-Bellaria di California are apt to notice the lavender will have a distinct blue hue because of the abundance of moisture changes the color of the plant.

Grass definitely likes water more than lavender. That’s a good thing for golf courses.

“I think we have more grass growing than at any time in the last few years. In summer our irrigation does not cover 100% of the course. By July, August we are not perfect, but right now we have grass everywhere,” said Greg Hall, golf course superintendent at Mill Valley Golf Course.

Throughout the winter the greens and fairways were wet and sloppy, according to Hall, but by April 10 the whole course was able to be mowed. He said the course received 47 inches of rain this winter and spring.

This is the first year his company has managed the municipal course in Marin County so he didn’t have comparisons to previous years in terms of the number of people teeing off in between storms.

At Green Valley in Fairfield play was off by 25% in March compared to 2022 because it was so wet, course superintendent Quinn said. With things drying out, people are slowly getting out on the links.

In the 23-day stretch between Dec. 27‒Jan. 28 Green Valley received 20 inches of rain.

“There were three months out of six in the off season where we had 12 inches of rain per month,” Quinn said. “Once it became so saturated is was doing more damage than good.”

Good and the bad

While people want to get outside now that the sun is shining, there isn’t always a clear path.

“We have had a lot of downed trees and other kinds of damage to our trails throughout the winter,” said John Haskell, park aide at Mount Tamalpais State Park in Marin County. “From what I’ve heard I think this was a bit more extreme than usual. There were lots of landslides due to the rain.”

Healdsburg-based Getaway Adventures relies on the trails at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park in Calistoga for its hiking excursions.

“We’ve noticed fallen trees, a lot of debris on trails and a significant amount of mud,” Preston Ashton, operations manager of the Sonoma County company, said in mid-April.