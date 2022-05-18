Crooked Goat Brewing expands into Petaluma with the popularity of its varied beer list

After almost six years in business, Crooked Goat Brewing in Sebastopol has survived the upheaval of nearby wildfires and a worldwide pandemic. But even those two massive events were not equal to its biggest challenge of surviving the 2019 flood, which put the brewery in up to 5 feet of water.

“That was horrible,” said Rich Allen, who co-founded the brewery with a few other friends. “We didn’t let anything stop us. We just kept moving forward and dealing with the problems ahead of us. That's what we do. That's one of the reasons why we're very successful.”

Crooked Goat has taken a significant next step in its history by recently opening a taproom at 110 Howard St., just west of downtown Petaluma. It is open Friday through Sunday as the brewery ramps up its operation, including later this year adding an Acme Burger next door for those who want food with their pints, Allen said. Food trucks now service the facility.

“Where we are right there (in Petaluma) is a huge neighborhood. It gives us all the variety of the food downtown and the life that’s around there like music,” said Allen, who noted some in the ownership group are Petaluma natives.

The brewery has persevered and developed a large fan base through a wide rotating beer portfolio that ranges from a blackberry ale to a milkshake India pale ale, a beer brewed with lactose and vanilla. The Sebastopol crowds kept growing so much in recent years that the taproom expanded outdoors to take up space previously used as a parking lot in The Barlow.

“During the pandemic, it was time to get creative,” Allen said. “We had to be fluid and move with whatever your options are.”

That addition came even though it competes against two other breweries — Seismic and Woodfour — located nearby.

The expansion is the latest move in Sonoma County’s storied beer industry that is emerging from the pandemic, with some breweries looking to capture local growth through the loyalty built over the years. This includes HenHouse Brewing Co. of Santa Rosa opening a Marin County location, Seismic looking to diversify by buying Golden State Cider and Moonlight Brewing Co. returning back to full local ownership.

Crooked Goat has been able to prosper over the past year with its new brewer, Ilya Faibushevich, who brought more innovation to the business, such as creating a blueberry-lemonade hard seltzer that brings a sharp taste lacking in the larger brands, Allen said.

“Our beer has never been better,” he said.

Faibushevich also has a strong knowledge on the style and flavor of various hops.

“He was doing a test batch and said, ‘I’ve found the right mix,’” Allen said of the hard seltzer. “That’s one of our fastest selling items.”

The Petaluma location will have 22 taps on draft and will eventually feature homemade sodas, root beer and kombucha for those desiring nonalcoholic options, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.