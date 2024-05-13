St. Helena limiting services amid cyberattack

A cyberattack that affected St. Helena city computers and servers beginning early Monday won’t affect most people’s daily routines — but it could slow down a few key things.

It could mean the library will open Tuesday, but people won’t be able to check out books. People paying water bills in person can bring in a check, but staff won’t be able to post it to their account. It could mean the city won’t be able to review a building plan at its normal pace.

St. Helena City Manager Andrew Bradley said Monday a cybersecurity team is still determining the affect of a virus that accessed at least 20 computers and a city server leading to a temporary shutdown of services.

“It’s a concern,” Bradley said. “We don’t know exactly what was taken or anything quite yet.”

All city servers and computers have been taken offline as the city’s IT contractor and the North California Computer Crimes Task Force, which includes members of the United States Secret Service and the FBI, investigate, the city said.

The cybersecurity experts are still determining what hackers may have accessed.

The St. Helena Public Library closed early Monday, before 10 a.m., about three hours after staff noticed some “network irregularities,” the release said.

City Hall is open for regular hours but will offer limited services.

The systems for the St. Helena Police Department, 911 dispatch and the St. Helena Fire Department were not affected and services will continue as usual.

City water and wastewater plants will also operate on a normal schedule.

Officials determined after an initial investigation that St. Helena’s antivirus system appears to have blocked multiple attacks starting about 1:30 a.m.

While the city is concerned over a possible data breach, it operates under a decentralized structure with 25 different systems storing information for specific operations, such as one for handling water bills and another for human resources data. And many of those systems store information in the cloud, which is considered more secure.

The server that hackers accessed contains staff reports and records, many of which the public can access. However, there is potential that a worker accidentally wrote confidential information, such as a random social security number of a worker or a city bank account, in a document, Bradley said.

“It’s whether or not everybody obeyed,” he said, referring to city cybersecurity rules.

The cybersecurity team identified the virus as one used by a “known group” to target other cities in California in the last year.

All of St. Helena’s files were last backed up Sunday night but it could take between one to three days for cybersecurity experts to clear the system and restore the backed up files.

So, it could be about three days until city officials can access their documents.

The city said anyone who needs to reach out about an emergency in the meantime should email cityofsthelenaca@gmail.com.

