Delivery date uncertain: Amazon backs away from Sonoma County warehouse plans

The delivery dates now appear uncertain for Amazon’s two planned Sonoma County warehouses, one of which that faced substantial public opposition and the other, cautious acceptance.

Amid setting up three sorting and delivery warehouses in Solano and Napa counties in the past few years, the e-commerce giant planned to lease the existing 250,000-square-foot Victory Station distribution warehouse at 22801 Eighth St. E. in Sonoma Valley and occupy a 181,000-square-foot facility in the industrial area next to Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport north of Santa Rosa.

By the end of March, both of those Amazon prospects were in doubt, according to the project owners and county planning staff.

Jose McNeill of Victory Station LLC sent Permit Sonoma a letter late last week, saying Amazon was no longer intending to lease space there.

That came just days after Amazon opted not extend the time to finalize a build-to-suit lease contract by the March 26 deadline, according to Larry Wasem, managing general partner of project owner Airport Business Center.

“I tried to figure out why, but honestly I don’t know,” Wasem told North Bay Business Journal.

Permit Sonoma was then instructed to halt work on processing the application for the airport project, located at 5051 Aviation Blvd., according to Bradley Dunn, policy manager. The agency has been processing applications related to both proposed Amazon sites.

The Journal asked Amazon why it took those actions for the airport and Sonoma projects, and whether the company plans to set up a facility elsewhere in the county.

“We weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve our customers,” the company wrote in an email. “It is common for us to explore multiple locations simultaneously and adjust based on our operational needs.”

McNeill suggested that the permitting process in Sonoma County had something to do with Amazon’s decision.

“They were unable to secure permits from the county in a timely manner,” McNeill said.

The origins of the Victory Station project go back to 2009 under a previous owner, which secured updated approvals in 2015 and 2017. Construction was completed in 2018, but had been unoccupied until Amazon was revealed as a tenant in May 2020. Initially, Permit Sonoma was approaching Amazon’s planned last-mile “delivery station,” where packages would be loaded onto the company’s vans headed to destination addresses, as a use that would fit the previous approvals.

But public pressure, citing concerns such as extra traffic and water use, resulted in heightened scrutiny of the proposed Victory Station use. A new use permit application for a “freight terminal” was required early last year, including parking for vans on an adjoining property.

Permit Sonoma sent the applicant team letters in March, August and October 2021 that the application was incomplete, according to Dunn.

The project team submitted several follow-up documents in February of this year. But Permit Sonoma replied with a letter dated March 8 that information was still lacking for the new use with van deliveries versus big-rig truck delivery and pick-ups for a similarly sized distribution warehouse. Such information said to be still lacking was traffic analysis for total volume and trip generation, greenhouse gas emission projections from vehicle miles traveled, and estimated groundwater resources impact.

“They came back with more questions, and that’s where Amazon said, ‘We’ve been doing this for quite a while, and we’re done,’” McNeill said.

Dunn said the county called for a full-scope traffic study a year ago.

“These things shouldn’t have been surprising,” Dunn said. He noted that some of the additional information requests are coming from state mandates, such as the California Environmental Quality Act.

“What has happened around the state is that (governments) that do not go through a significant environmental review process get challenged in court under CEQA,” Dunn said. “If they are not prepared to provide the information now, they may have to provide it later. The assertion that we were requesting too much information does not square up with the requirement that developments in California provide this information.”

Because the approvals follow the property and not the tenant, the Victory Station application for a freight terminal could still be pursued for another tenant, Dunn said.

Meanwhile, Amazon has been building out its regional and last-mile logistics to serve the North Bay. In 2017, a 300,000-square-foot sortation facility opened in Vacaville, and a smaller delivery station was added a few years later. And last year, a 201,000-square-foot delivery station opened at Napa Logistics Park in American Canyon, where the project was approved, built and occupied within a year.

The company said it employs hundreds in each of those locations.

McNeill said that the plan now is to find a new tenant or a buyer for Victory Station.

“There’s not much vacancy, and rents (for Sonoma County industrial space) have moved up 25%,” he said.

