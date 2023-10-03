Police arrested Sonoma resident Bryan Griffin, 39, on Sept. 29 for embezzling $11,600 over two months from the West Napa Street Whole Foods.

The arrest followed a Sept. 28 police report made by a Whole Foods asset protection manager who uncovered three fraudulent transactions made on Aug. 4, Aug. 20 and Sept. 6, according to Sonoma Police Sgt. Scott McKinnon.

The manager was first notified about the missing money on Sept. 7 in an email from a store leader, McKinnon said. The store leader requested Griffin’s actions be investigated after he allegedly came into the store during non-work hours and adjusted cash drops made into the safe.

On Sept. 14, the asset protection manager received a call from another Sonoma employee who reported that Griffin was allegedly altering the spreadsheets that track cash in the safe when he was not scheduled to be at work, McKinnon said. That same day, Griffin left his shift early and did not return, claiming he had “family issues.”

The asset protection manager explained that stores typically carry up to $900 in cash in each register for customer transactions. When a register exceeds this amount, the store leader on staff deposits the excess cash into the safe. When the safe exceeds an undisclosed amount, the cash is then deposited into a bank. All deposits in and out of the safe are recorded on a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet.

On Sept. 15, Griffin emailed the asset protection manager and stated he planned to make a “full restitution” of the embezzled funds with a cashier’s check and surrender himself to law enforcement, McKinnon said.

During a call with the asset protection manager on Sept. 19, Griffin also confessed to stealing the money by adjusting the spreadsheet so it wouldn’t reflect the cash he took, McKinnon said.

Griffin then told the asset protection manager that he planned to take money out of his retirement account to pay back the embezzled funds. In addition, Griffin said he planned to enter a drug detox facility in Tahoe.

The asset protection manager attempted to contact Griffin several times on Sept. 26 to say Whole Foods was willing to work with the suspect to recover the embezzled funds. However, because Griffin stopped responding, the company chose to move forward with criminal charges.

Sonoma police went to Griffin’s residence at 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 29 to arrest him for felony embezzlement.

According to California law, embezzlement beyond $950 can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony with a maximum sentence of three years in prison, depending on the discretion of the district attorney.

