Equator Coffees expands Bay Area chain of shops south to Los Angeles

Marin County powerhouse roaster Equator Coffees is gaining ground in another major California metro market, opening its latest retail location in La La Land.

The shop, which threw its doors open at 8900 Venice Blvd. in Culver City in March, makes up one of nine locations operating primarily in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Mill Valley-based company that was launched in 1995 has climbed out of the pandemic and come to life in a fashion similar to how many people slither out of bed, only to reenergize after the first mug. And that’s precisely what Equator Coffees did, following a wild rollercoaster ride of revenue-daunting shutdowns.

“Overnight, it all shut down. It was scary. Our revenue dropped to 2010 levels,” co-founder and Executive Chairwoman Helen Russell told the Business Journal, reflecting on the early pandemic period that started in March 2020.

The figure equates to 35% less than 2019’s $20 million in annual revenue, a level the company has now returned to. It has also rebounded with about the same number of employees (155), after furloughing staffers on the wholesale side of the business.

It received $3.72 million in Paycheck Protection Program funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“We were very fortunate to get that,” Russell said.

Russell and her business and life partner, Brooke McDonnell as the co-founder and chief product officer, put their heads together to come up with a plan to pivot into more of a retail focus — especially since coffee drinkers still needed their fix.

“We really had to pull in and figure out how to work through the pandemic. And when we reopened, it was great because our stores all have outside patios,” Russell said, describing the comfort level of many diners balking at eating and drinking inside because of the pandemic.

The company developed a mobile ordering app, which helped sustain the business immensely.

Today, Equator Coffees operates sales divisions encompassing a roasting retail business; direct-to-consumer; grocer; “e-tail” highlighting online retail through platforms like Amazon.com; and wholesale that involves satellite operations in major technology companies such as Twitter, LinkedIn and Google. The company is also a supplier to some renowned chefs, including Thomas Keller and Tyler Florence.

Russell indicated she selected Los Angeles as the next brewing grounds because it coincides with a philosophy the company shares on its coffee pairing with an active lifestyle. In addition, the region represents another major California market. The 1,400-square-foot Culver City location has been in the works for years. Despite the company signing the lease in 2018, the opening was placed on hold because of the pandemic.

The company plans to have two more shops opened by the end of the year. Those locations were undisclosed.

In its first week of beginning its Southern California expansion in March, Equator Coffees donated 10% of its sales to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, a mark of the company’s ongoing commitment to philanthropic efforts. It collected $5,000 for the center.

Since the coffee roasting company operates on the mantra of a “people, product, process” focus, Russell attributes much of the firm’s success to her staff — especially amid a crisis.

“The uncertainty was very high, but thankfully we have an incredible team,” she said.

Admittedly, Russell’s sales acumen has helped sustain the business as well as McDonnell’s keen palate for what makes a great tasting coffee.

The company, which gets its name from the region where most of the coffee is grown in the world, also owns land in Panama to enhance its supply. It has grown to supplying 45 different coffee varietals/blends.

Growth is the name of the game in the coffee business, as the industry’s sheer surge in competition has shown. According to an April 2022 report put out by Technavio, a global data research firm, the specialty coffee market will grow over 12% in the next five years.

“When we started roasting, there were only five women and 30 to 35 West Coast roasters,” Russell said, adding that now the number is in the hundreds.

“The coffee business has become very competitive,” she said.

Russell said that most operations require at least $200,000 in capital to get started. Costs may be cut down if a business rents time in a “co-roasting” space. Equator Coffees manages a roasting production facility in San Rafael.

In good company in Marin County

Reflective of a small world in the industry, Addictive Coffee based in San Rafael has also rebound the pandemic. The company roasts coffee and supplies tech firm break rooms, small grocers and hotel rooms.

Mike and Jen Ralls took a major hit in their 5-year-old business but clawed back after several companies it supplied coffee to closed down and dried up its ordering capacity.

The company focused on single-serve packets and 10-ounce cold brew cans to get by.

Today, as companies have returned and reopened their microkitchens, Addictive Coffee has picked up contracts again with Google and Facebook as well as Sony, Genentech, Uber and JP Morgan Chase. Addictive Coffee can also be found again on shelves at Andy’s Markets. It has also picked up a new grocer by selling in Molly Stones.

The $69 billion specialty coffee market has taken off in recent years. A recent survey by the National Coffee Association pegged over half of coffee consumers (59%) electing to choose gourmet coffee brands.

