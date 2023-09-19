A large white tent set in the Napa Valley vineyards usually betokens a party, but inside this tent a serious audience filled chairs and screens projected slide after slide showing diagrams of cells, graphs of data and multi-colored images of human brains.

The party would come later: A concert with country music star Martina McBride, a premium wine-tasting and dinner under the stars. But first on the day’s schedule Sept. 9 at the One Mind Music Festival for Brain Health at Staglin Family Vineyards was science.

At a two-hour symposium, neuroscientists described their research into the mysteries of the human brain, sharing ideas, breakthroughs and possible solutions for a myriad of problems from depression to sleep disorders. The free seminar is open to the public, and the presenters had received coaching to be sure they described their work in a form of English comprehensible to non-scientists as well as the scientists, in all about 400 people who had gathered under the tent.

This was the 29th year for the event, which began in 1995 as the Staglin Family Music Festival for Mental Health, but has grown since then into One Mind, an international powerhouse non-profit focused on an international challenge: “to catalyze visionary change through science, business and media to transform the world’s mental health.”

To date, One Mind has raised $575 million to support research funding for solutions to support those living with brain disorders.

It all began as one family’s challenge.

In 1985, Shari and Garen Staglin, with their two children, Brandon and Shannon, moved to Napa Valley from Southern California. A new breed of prospective vintners, they had achieved prosperity in other industries, but had an interest in wine and the funds to invest in a winery.

Shari, who would become CEO of Staglin Family Vineyards, and Garen, a private equity investor, purchased a historic 64-acre vineyard in the Rutherford region. They built their winery and home at the foot of the western Mayacamas Mountains and became part of the valley’s social scene, generous supporters of community causes, including the Napa Valley Vintners’ annual auction. Their Spanish-style home was used as the setting for the Disney remake of “The Parent Trap.”

Then, in 1990, Garen and Shari were in Paris when they received word Brandon had been hospitalized after a “psychotic break.” Brandon, 18, a National Merit Scholar who had just completed his first year at Dartmouth College, was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

“It was a scary time,” Brandon said. Alone at home, he was grappling with the stress early adulthood — the end of his first serious romance, decisions about finding work, and most of all the question, “Am I worthy of anything?”

He said it was “as if half of my brain disappeared.”

“We felt so guilty,” Garen Staglin said. In the months that followed, as they sought to support and find treatments to help their son, they came to the realization that if this could happen to them, it could happen to anyone, and, indeed, it was happening to millions of people all around them.

They discovered a world of staggering numbers of people grappling not only with the effects of brain disorders, but with the stigma of admitting a mental health problem, and the challenge of getting treatment.

Former U.S. Congressman Patrick Kennedy, who became one of the co-founders of One Mind, summed it up: “It’s a common struggle.”

The Staglins decided to go public with Brandon’s illness and their determination to make a difference. One Mind, launched in 1995, aimed to bridge the gaps they saw in mental health research funding and patient support.

Starting with music festival held at their winery to raise funds for academic research, One Mind has gone on to fund 45 Rising Star scientists, as well as multiple national projects. Among them are One Mind at Work, supporting workplace mental health practices for more than 7 million employees, and Accelerating Brain Health for All, which has been able to enroll more than 10,000 patients in innovative clinical studies.

At the heart of their efforts, however, is the Music Festival, which this year raised $3.1 million for One Mind.

The star-studded event draws supporters like Kennedy. This year it attracted U.S. Reps. Mike Thompson and Nancy Pelosi. But the real star is the man who inspired it all: Brandon Staglin, now president of One Mind.

Initially, Staglin said he wasn’t keen to be involved in his parents’ efforts. This changed when he witnessed a friend going through experiences similar to his own — a diagnosis that changes your life, the urge to rebel against future filled with medications, falling off the meds, and struggling to get back on track. “I had done all that too, “ he said. “I finally realized it wasn’t all about me. I decided to jump in.”