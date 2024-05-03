Gamblers looking to hit the jackpot at slots or win big at blackjack need not go far, as Graton Resort & Casino was named one of the 10 luckiest casinos in California, according to a new report by Casinos.com.

The casino news and guide website named the Rohnert Park casino the sixth luckiest casino in the state based on Tripadvisor reviews that included the keywords “lucky,” “luck,” “won,” “winning,” “success,” “jackpot,” “hand pay,” “winner,” “bonus” and “profit.”

Over 10,000 reviews were analyzed.

According to the report, Yaamava' Resort & Casino in San Bernardino County is the luckiest casino in the state, with 251 mentions of “lucky” in 500 reviews.

While the report did not specify the number keywords found in Graton casino’s Tripadvisor reviews, the website said that the luckiest casinos all had common features such as large-scale size, luxury amenities, entertainment and dining options, gaming variety and economic impact; all of which can be found at the Rohnert Park resort operated by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria.

In November, Graton casino marked a decade of business, announcing that since its 2013 opening more than 50 million people have visited the resort, which employs approximately 2,000 full-time staffers.

The resort last year also broke ground on a $1 billion expansion that will increase the size of the casino floor and add another hotel wing, a rooftop restaurant, a 3,500-seat theater and five-level parking structure.

The full list of “lucky” casinos is below:

1. Yaamava' Resort & Casino, Highland

2. Jamul Casino, Jamul

3. Lucky 7 Casino & Hotel, Smith River

4. Chumash Casino, Santa Ynez

5. Cache Creek Casino Resort, Brooks

6. Graton Resort & Casino, Rohnert Park

7. Thunder Valley Casino, Lincoln

8. Sycuan Casino, El Cajon

9. Barona Resort & Casino, Lakeside

10. Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, Cabazon

For more information, go to casinos.com.