Guy Fieri’s new Food Network contract is reportedly worth $80 million

Guy Fieri is now the highest paid chef on cable TV after signing a three-year contract with the Food Network for $80 million, according to Forbes.

The Sonoma County resident’s new deal, which he signed in April with the Discovery-owned channel, marks a $50-million raise from his previous contract.

Forbes estimates that Fieri is taking home about $26 million per year, although the celebrity chef declined to talk about his earnings with the publication.

It is uncommon for Discovery to offer that large of a deal to one of its hosts, whose contracts usually are limited to seven figures, Forbes reported.

Popular chef Emeril Lagasse earned significantly less in the early 2000s. The Food Network paid the former star of “Emeril Live” about $8 million per year.

Fieri’s contract is estimated to be worth more than “Pioneer Woman” host Ree Drummond and former “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Fieri first appeared on the Food Network in 2006 as a contestant on “The Next Food Network Star.” After winning the competition, he launched “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” which has run for 34 seasons. The analytics firm Kantar reported that the show created $230 million in ad revenue for the network in 2020.

Fieri, who has appeared in more than a dozen Food Network shows, also launched the culinary competition “Tournament of Champions” and the game show “Guy’s Grocery Games.”