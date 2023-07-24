While the Springs business community is thriving in many ways, the region could benefit from a more robust health care industry, according to the Sonoma County Economic Development Board.

That was the take-home message at the Springs Municipal Advisory Council meeting on July 12, when Lauren Cartwright, interim deputy director of the board, gave a presentation on the state of the economy in the Springs.

Spanning Boyes Hot Springs, Agua Caliente, Fetter Hot Springs and El Verano, the Springs currently has 674 businesses. The top three industries are retail, food service and professional/science/technical services.

Cartwright noted it was a healthy number and mix for the neighborhood, especially when compared to the lower Russian River Valley (Guerneville, Monte Rio, Duncans Mills, Jenner and Cazadero), which has 436 businesses in an area the board considers comparable in size and population to the Springs.

Although the Springs has a higher percentage of lodging, restaurants and bars; arts, entertainment and recreation spaces; and sports, hobby, book and music stores than the county average, the area is missing out on potential profit from services that residents currently buy elsewhere.

The areas with the highest annual average spending per household in the Springs are health care ($8,783), entertainment ($4,732) and travel ($2,848).

The board identified health care as the best opportunity for economic diversification within the area; the industry currently occupies less than 1% of businesses in the Springs.

The growing demand for ambulatory services also primes the industry for potential success. According to Cartwright, census data shows an aging population in the Springs; combined with its more rural status and distance from major hospitals in the county, the need for health services is expected to increase in the coming years.

At 3.6%, the unemployment rate in the Springs is slightly higher than the county at 3.3%, but still lower than California’s average of 4.6%. But like the entire county, businesses in the Springs report that they are struggling to fill open positions.

“Businesses are trying to get really creative in attracting workers and retaining the employees they already have,” Cartwright said.

In partnership with Sonoma County Job Link, the board offers programs to help businesses invest in their available workforce. They can provide up-to-date market research, labor market data, as well as industry reports that include consumer insights and trends.

Qualified businesses are eligible for up to $10,000 in funding to train new hires, and the Employment Development Department can help with accessing various tax credits related to hiring employees and economic development. The board can also help small businesses navigate licensing and permitting; find business loans; sustainability; stay up to date on relevant laws and trends; and connect with other businesses.

Cartwright said the number of “payrolled businesses” (those with at least one employee) in Sonoma County has steadily trended upward from 2004 (17,066) to 2022 (20,472), but did not have specifics on growth trends in the Springs.

To learn more about available programs connect with the Sonoma County Economic Development Board at sonomaedb.org.

