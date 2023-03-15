Historic, family-owned Sonoma County lumber company making a leap forward

March 15, 2023
The team behind HLC’s new HQ

• Architect: Lafranchi Architect & Development

• General contractor and plumbing: Eddinger Enterprises Inc.

• Mechanical/HVAC: Henry Mechanical

• Electrical: Denny’s Electric

• Civil engineering: Kelder Engineering

• Structural engineer: MKM and Associates

• Paving: Carm’s Custom Concrete and Engelke Construction

• Interior design: Burlington Merchandising & Fixtures

• Display racks and shelving: CT Darnell Construction

• Landscaping: Alvarez Landscaping

• Signage: Healdsburg Signs

Source: Healdsburg Lumber Company

Representing the third generation of the Ziedrich family that has owned the Healdsburg Lumber Company (HLC) since 1972, President Jill Ziedrich Gaylor has embraced her father’s vision to transform the business into a modern showplace for innovative solutions, supplies and tools for builders, contractors and homeowners at a time when demand is increasing for new housing and upgrades.

She said HLC’s latest venture includes moving the firm to a new site at 13534 Healdsburg Ave. on April 17 from its present location at 359 Hudson Street near downtown.

The new 43,000-square-foot structure is a third larger than HLC’s present location. This structure is 99% complete as workers install multilevel display racks and stock shelves in spacious two-story showrooms.

The relocated headquarters is less than half a mile from Healdsburg’s first northbound off ramp from Highway 101, a site chosen for easy access to an industrial area away from inner city residential communities.

Family ownership and legacy

Today Jill Gaylor leads a diversified management team that on men and women that also includes husband, Chris, manager in charge of contractor sales and her CEO father, Eric.

The company currently has 95 employees. With the new facility, Gaylor is projecting a growth rate of 10%–20% in business revenue. She said the initial cost estimate for the new headquarters and land of $12 million has grown to nearly $22 million due to inflation. Land for the new headquarters was purchased from Arizona-based Phoenix Lumber in 2017 for $3.5 million.

Healdsburg has always been a lumber town dating back to 1875. It was established a year before Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone and two years before Thomas Edison’s Electric Company brought electricity to U.S. homes.

That original business has been resold four times over the years

Healdsburg M and L was purchased by the AF Stevens Mill and Lumber Company in 1908 in a section of the city originally referred to as Healdsburg’s Mill District. In 1960, the A.F. Stevens mill was purchased by the Pacific Lumber Company. In 1972, David and Dolores Ziedrich bought the business and changed the name to Healdsburg Lumber Company (HLC Inc.).

In 1985 HLC was bought by their son, Eric and his wife, Janet. Gaylor became president in 2020, after starting as a sales associate in 2008.

The new building will also be the new home for HLC’s Hudson Street Design, a store embedded within a store showcasing a curated selection of doors, windows, window coverings, skylights, as well as finished and cabinet hardware, plumbing fixtures and bath/kitchen configurations arranged in homestyle model showrooms.

The company previously had two other Hudson Street Design locations in Marin and Napa Counties as well as Gualala Building Supply on the North Coast. Gaylor said the Napa and Marin sites were closed due to staffing shortages and changing industry trends.

Demand drives expansion

“During the 2000 tech boom we thought about expanding when there was an influx of contractors to our area. They told us they wanted to be able to see the finest building products available in Sonoma County under one roof,” Gaylor said about new facility.

She said the idea of building a bigger structure surfaced again in 2017 when HLC considered consolidating several existing facilities at a single site to avoid customer confusion and to provide more warehouse and parking facilities.

With that new location, HLC’s inventory of products, known as stock-keeping units, or SKUs, will soon grow from 19,000 to approximately 25,000 items with more product display and storage space, along with larger paved areas for trucks to load, unload and maneuver separated from customer parking areas. There are 32 vehicle spaces at the former location and almost 91 at the new headquarters.

“The building process has become exponentially more complicated since the 1980s when it comes to the variety of parts, supplies and tools required in construction, along with the various grades of lumber and other materials this industry needs today,” Eric Ziedrich said.

“We have to keep fingers on the pulse of cutting-edge advances available or just over the horizon. We expect this new facility to broaden our market reach and help attract an even larger customer base.”

“We want those coming to HLC to see it as an adventure and a new experiential shopping style,” Ziedrich said. “To achieve this, we invited several consultants to offer suggestions and heard feedback from employees concerning the new building’s futuristic look and feel to add to the mix culminating in the unique design and layout provided by architect Ken Lafranchi.”

Keeping current in a changing industry

Katy Nestor, the firm’s marketing director, said that effort includes presentations to contractors and others.

“These sessions provide opportunities for us to gather intelligence and while giving guests a chance to see how new design elements come together in our showrooms. In addition, we host after closing Happy Hours and customer appreciation events to show how much we appreciate and value their business.”

Video screens will greet customers with footage about the store itself.

Facing material price fluctuations

While inflation is still a hot topic nationwide producing wide price fluctuations, Gaylor said lumber prices are down compared with last year, and new orders have been booked for delivery throughout 2023.

“In 2021, 4-by-8-foot plywood sheets were selling as high as $100 each, but now are well under $60 a sheet, which is still higher than the $19 a sheet seen a year or two ago. Prices continue to change quickly. Quotes we receive are often only good for a week,” Gaylor said.

According to Gaylor, HLC is still supplying materials for home fire rebuilds that occurred between 2017 and 2020, especially in Rincon Valley area and due to the Tubbs fire, but there are still empty lots for sale by those who decided to take the insurance money and move on.

“Rebuilding activity is occurring at a slower pace due, in part, by COVID shutdowns. Having an adequate labor supply has been an issue for lumber mills, but hiring activity is ramping back up.”

While obtaining lumber from offshore suppliers has been an option, finding enough workers to unload shipping containers at ports has not been easy. This limitation has also slowed appliance deliveries from outside the U.S., but long lead times are decreasing, according to Gaylor.

Finding employees

Eric Ziedrich said finding top notch employees is an ongoing challenge and the “nature of the beast” in an era of nearly full employment.

“It’s a new paradigm for us,” he said. “Until recently we did not think we needed an HR person, but this position is essential for recruiting, training and seeking ways to support, nurture and retain our people. We hire based on character, experience, ability, enthusiasm and motivation. However, having good character is key.”

Overall, the organization isn’t experiencing the same problems with finding enough labor as before.

“However, finding enough trucks and drivers available to haul wood can still be an issue at times,” Ziedrich said.

Many HLC employees have long tenure with the company averaging 10 years. One employee has been with the business for 45 years, and there are more than 20 employees with 20 years of service.

“Everyone here goes to great lengths to make all of this happen — including calling around to other suppliers and sometimes asking for special favors to obtain the sourcing we need in time to satisfy builder demand and their deadlines,” Gaylor said. “This is reflected in the design of our new company logo expressing not only who we are but what we want to be.”

Remaining nimble

About 60% of HLC’s business involves special orders, not just off-the-shelf purchases. The next step for Healdsburg Lumber company is to learn how to be even more nimble in an era of rapid change.

HLC is among a shrinking number remaining family-owned lumber and hardware firms that includes Friedmans in a market where they have to compete with corporate giants such as Home Depot, Lowes and others.

“You have to stay on top of your game and have a willingness and mindset to quickly adapt and not rely on past decisions to guide you, especially when anticipating customer tastes, preferences and material desires. In many instances, you have to determine what is available right away -- and what is not -- and place orders in advance to fulfill short turnaround requests while avoiding long-term delivery cycles and delays. What we do is fast becoming a just-in-time business model.”

Journal Special Correspondent Gary Quackenbush (Gary.Quackenbush@gmail.com) worked at the Wall Street Journal and headed communications departments at AT&T, Pacific Bell and General Cellular Corporation, as well as several Silicon Valley high-tech public relations agencies. He was West Coast editor for Telecommunications Magazine, and later wrote for the Windsor Times and the Sonoma County Farm Bureau.

