Representing the third generation of the Ziedrich family that has owned the Healdsburg Lumber Company (HLC) since 1972, President Jill Ziedrich Gaylor has embraced her father’s vision to transform the business into a modern showplace for innovative solutions, supplies and tools for builders, contractors and homeowners at a time when demand is increasing for new housing and upgrades.

She said HLC’s latest venture includes moving the firm to a new site at 13534 Healdsburg Ave. on April 17 from its present location at 359 Hudson Street near downtown.

The new 43,000-square-foot structure is a third larger than HLC’s present location. This structure is 99% complete as workers install multilevel display racks and stock shelves in spacious two-story showrooms.

The relocated headquarters is less than half a mile from Healdsburg’s first northbound off ramp from Highway 101, a site chosen for easy access to an industrial area away from inner city residential communities.

Family ownership and legacy

Today Jill Gaylor leads a diversified management team that on men and women that also includes husband, Chris, manager in charge of contractor sales and her CEO father, Eric.

The company currently has 95 employees. With the new facility, Gaylor is projecting a growth rate of 10%–20% in business revenue. She said the initial cost estimate for the new headquarters and land of $12 million has grown to nearly $22 million due to inflation. Land for the new headquarters was purchased from Arizona-based Phoenix Lumber in 2017 for $3.5 million.

Healdsburg has always been a lumber town dating back to 1875. It was established a year before Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone and two years before Thomas Edison’s Electric Company brought electricity to U.S. homes.

That original business has been resold four times over the years

Healdsburg M and L was purchased by the AF Stevens Mill and Lumber Company in 1908 in a section of the city originally referred to as Healdsburg’s Mill District. In 1960, the A.F. Stevens mill was purchased by the Pacific Lumber Company. In 1972, David and Dolores Ziedrich bought the business and changed the name to Healdsburg Lumber Company (HLC Inc.).

In 1985 HLC was bought by their son, Eric and his wife, Janet. Gaylor became president in 2020, after starting as a sales associate in 2008.

The new building will also be the new home for HLC’s Hudson Street Design, a store embedded within a store showcasing a curated selection of doors, windows, window coverings, skylights, as well as finished and cabinet hardware, plumbing fixtures and bath/kitchen configurations arranged in homestyle model showrooms.

The company previously had two other Hudson Street Design locations in Marin and Napa Counties as well as Gualala Building Supply on the North Coast. Gaylor said the Napa and Marin sites were closed due to staffing shortages and changing industry trends.

Demand drives expansion

“During the 2000 tech boom we thought about expanding when there was an influx of contractors to our area. They told us they wanted to be able to see the finest building products available in Sonoma County under one roof,” Gaylor said about new facility.

She said the idea of building a bigger structure surfaced again in 2017 when HLC considered consolidating several existing facilities at a single site to avoid customer confusion and to provide more warehouse and parking facilities.

With that new location, HLC’s inventory of products, known as stock-keeping units, or SKUs, will soon grow from 19,000 to approximately 25,000 items with more product display and storage space, along with larger paved areas for trucks to load, unload and maneuver separated from customer parking areas. There are 32 vehicle spaces at the former location and almost 91 at the new headquarters.

“The building process has become exponentially more complicated since the 1980s when it comes to the variety of parts, supplies and tools required in construction, along with the various grades of lumber and other materials this industry needs today,” Eric Ziedrich said.

“We have to keep fingers on the pulse of cutting-edge advances available or just over the horizon. We expect this new facility to broaden our market reach and help attract an even larger customer base.”

“We want those coming to HLC to see it as an adventure and a new experiential shopping style,” Ziedrich said. “To achieve this, we invited several consultants to offer suggestions and heard feedback from employees concerning the new building’s futuristic look and feel to add to the mix culminating in the unique design and layout provided by architect Ken Lafranchi.”