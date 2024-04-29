Since the Historic Railroad Square Association was formed into a community benefit district in 2019, Kris Wilson has worked alongside a board of directors to spruce up and further develop the downtown neighborhood and bring new life to the streets.

But now she’s ready to pass the baton so she can spend more time with her mother in Ukiah and grandkids who live in the surrounding metro areas.

“My heart is here,” Wilson said, adding that she’ll still be a part of the community despite leaving her role.

Wilson’s last day is Wednesday . Her position will be headed by Amanda Janik, a longtime Santa Rosa resident, who officially started her new role last month.

Janik has worked a myriad jobs from writing content for the Sonoma County Visitors Guide to operating a Sprout kids clothing boutique in Healdsburg before it closed in 2015.

She also brought to the area the nationwide stage show Mortified — a movement from the mid 2010s that invites people to revisit moments of awkwardness and embarrassment.

Janik said now that her children are older, she’s ready for a more permanent job.

She learned of Wilson’s impending departure through a friend and business owner in the district, then met Wilson at a merchant mixer last winter where the two hit it off.

“I was called in for an interview for the position and the rest is history,” Janik said. “I just want to see (Railroad Square) be elevated to what’s already existing here.”

Janik has spent the first few weeks shadowing Wilson during local meetings and networking events, and getting to know board and city council members with whom she’ll be working.

“Kris has been really generous with her time (onboarding me) and I do feel more confident going into the idea that next week I’ll officially be the executive director,” Janik said.

Railroad Square was formed into a community benefit district in 2019 to preserve and manage the downtown area using funds from annual assessments paid for by property owners.

Wilson was the first to be hired for the position and managed the district alongside its board of directors over the last five years.

