Like for most workers across the country, a four-day workweek was a new concept for employees of the Wrench Works in Vacaville.

But, lockstep with a trend of workers being more vocal about when they want to work, they pitched the owner of the Solano County automotive repair shop owners about making a change.

So starting in July, part of the staff has Mondays off, while others have Fridays off.

Luke Nagai, owner and manager of the business, said the decision was employee driven because they wanted three days off in a row.

4 Day Week Global, which helps companies transition to four-day workweeks, reported that 63% of businesses find it easier to attract and retain talent with a four-day week.

The idea gathered steam in the pandemic when offices shutdown, leading some people to work from home. But it is clear many employees and even bosses don’t want to return to what life was like in 2019.

“Covid-19 has changed the traditional workplace in many ways. Gradually, many workers have since shifted their perspective and values and now demand a work-from-home job, a reduced and/or flexible work schedule,” explained Karen Alary, managing partner of Santa Rosa-based The Personnel Perspective. “Now, many companies are revisiting how to restructure their workweeks in a way that works for the business and supports its workforce in a meaningful way.”

The Personnel Perspective is a management consulting firm specializing in human resources, leadership development and training, and recruiting; with clients throughout the Bay Area and beyond.

Unlike the personal preference to work from home or take along week, some workers in business sectors like hospitality and health care need varied shifts to cater to their clientele.

But its clear other industries are ditching tradition to appease employees, with some sympathy from legislators.

This year, California lawmakers contemplated instituting a 32-hour workweek requirement for companies with more than 100 employees. Speculation is something similar to this bill that stalled in committee could be introduced in Sacramento in 2023.

Creative schedules in the North Bay

For years, Far Niente Family of Wineries & Vineyards has offered employees on its production and winemaking teams the option to work 10-hour shifts four days a week.

“Managers who oversee employees on an alternative work schedule work the same schedule as their team, which gives them a bit more work/life balance,” Julie Secviar, vice president of human resources for the Napa Valley wine group, said.

The Far Niente portfolio consists of Far Niente, Nickel & Nickel, Post & Beam and Dolce in Oakville, EnRoute in Sebastopol, and Bella Union in Rutherford.

During the pandemic employees in other departments at Far Niente found themselves working remotely or a hybrid model, something that is continuing to this day.

Like the winery’s production crew, 10-hour shifts are the norm for some workers at Bright Star Security in Novato.

“I don’t remember when we started it, probably we started it 35 years ago,” Marsha Malloy, vice president of the 40-year-old Marin County company, said. “Employees only have to travel to the office four days a week. It works better for us to have 10-hour patrol shifts at night. We have a lot of clients so we need the 10 hours to be able to cover everything.”

The 12 employees of Allweld Metal Fabrication in Napa have been getting an early start to the weekend for a few years. The shop closes at 2:30 p.m. on Fridays. Employees are paid for the hours they work, not for a full 40-hour week.

Work done on custom wood products by the team at Ruszel Woodworks in Benicia has been performed by employees working four 10-hour shifts for more than a decade. Managers of this team do the same.

Those in sales, administration, purchasing and shipping at the Solano County company work a traditional Monday–Friday eight-hour shift.

“So far everybody happy. This is what the employees wanted,” Jumi Ikenaga, co-owner of the company, told the Journal.

24-hour workplaces

Being in the service industry means 75% of employees at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa work unconventional schedules.

“All operational departments work non-traditional schedules including housekeeping, culinary, concierge, front desk,” Katie Kuruliak, director of talent and culture at the Sonoma resort, told the Journal.

Managers are also working these flex schedules. The resort has 350 employees.

With 1,730 workers at MarinHealth in Greenbrae, there are five union contracts which means a variety of schedules.

“There are not a lot of jobs that are not patient facing. You can’t empty waste baskets remotely, you can’t do bed-side procedures remotely,” Linda Lang, chief human resources officer, said.

Even if the job entails being at the hospital, it won’t necessarily be a 9 to 5 shift Monday through Friday because the facility operates 24/7. Lang did not have a list of how many schedules the health care conglomerate offers.

When the pandemic hit full force in spring 2020, MarinHealth allowed those who could to work remotely.

“I don't think it will ever go back in my work lifetime to where everyone is in the office Monday to Friday 8–5 and punching a clock,” Lang said.