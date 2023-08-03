How private companies create public works of art in Sonoma County

On E Street in Santa Rosa, near the middle of the 400 block, there stands in the shade of an oak tree a metal and acrylic sculpture 18 feet tall, aglow at night with LED lights and serving as a wind chime. It’s titled “Elementals.”

Created by the Berkeley husband-and-wife artist team Jonathan and Saori Ide Russell, it stands in front of the offices of Sonoma Clean Power, founded in 2014 to provide residents and businesses in Sonoma and Mendocino counties with clean energy from renewable resources.

The sculpture features three diamond shapes representing the sun, Earth and water.

“The fourth element is the air, and that’s what makes it move,” Jonathan Russell explained. “We loved that project because all the power comes to it from their solar panels. All of our work has some kinetic component and some have lighting, like ‘Elementals.’”

The Russells have worked extensively throughout the Bay Area, creating art in South San Francisco, San Jose, Fremont and elsewhere.

The Santa Rosa sculpture was installed in July 2021 as part of the city of Santa Rosa’s Public Art in Private Development program, which requires developers of commercial projects valued in excess of $500,000 to spend 1% of the project’s construction budget to include publicly accessible art.

According to the ordinance, developers can simply contribute that money to the city’s public art fund for its projects, including installations, programming and other costs. Some 40 public projects have been implemented since 2008.

Or the property owner can commission an artist directly to create original work for the site. Another 40 projects have been done that way over the past 15 years.

During the 2007-2008 fiscal year, some developers paid $19,400 into the city’s fund rather than create their own projects, and others chose to spend $20,000 to commission art on site. For the 2022-2023 fiscal year, those figures had risen to $113,590 and $195,675, respectively.

For the 15-year run of the 1% program, developers have contributed a total of $1.7 million to the city public art fund, while other developers have spent $2.1 million to commission their own art projects on site.

“If the developer opts to place artwork on-site, it is not a ‘city’ project. It is the owners’ responsibility,” said Tara Thompson, arts and culture manager for the city of Santa Rosa’s planning and economic development department.

For art projects developers commission themselves, a proposal for the art must be submitted to the city for approval before a building permit is issued. And the art project is inspected by the city upon completion.

The 1% requirement also applies to the city’s own capital improvements, and that money goes into its public art projects.

You may have already seen a high-profile example of a city art project. “Unum,” the stainless steel sculpture created by Arizona-based artist Blessing Hancock, was installed last January by the Santa Rosa Public Art Program in Old Courthouse Square.

The selection of the artist was made by Santa Rosa Art in Public Places Committee. The project received funding directly from the city’s Courthouse Square reunification project.

“Unum” is one of 10 public art installations across California among the top 100 finalists nationwide for a prestigious People’s Choice CODA award, which opened to public voting in mid-July.

The city’s newest public project, “Rosa californica” by Julian Billotte and Anna Wiziarde of Santa Rosa, a botanical line drawing of a wild rose gilded on the columns at the center of Santa Rosa’s City Hall courtyard, will be dedicated Aug. 23.

Art for everyone

When companies choose to commission their own public art projects under the 1% program, expert consultants often get involved.

The “Elementals” project at Sonoma Clean Power was handled by private consultant Vicky Kumpfer, who previously served as the city of Santa Rosa’s public art coordinator for nearly two decades.

“My view on the requirement for public art as an obligation is if you’re going to do it, dive in all the way,” said Geof Syphers, Sonoma Clean Power’s CEO.

As the “Elementals” installation at Sonoma Clean Power demonstrates, the program allows businesses to commission works that are uniquely appropriate for the site and the mission of the company.

For its new offices in downtown Santa Rosa, which opened last winter, Sonoma Media Investments, owner of The Press Democrat, also opted to pick its own artist and commission new work to fulfill the 1% requirement of the Public Art in Private Development program.