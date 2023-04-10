Inside this Napa Valley city’s long search for a downtown
Leaders in American Canyon, a city now divided by a highway and in search of a downtown, are pinning those hopes on plans to develop a center of the city on a multi-hundred-million-dollar project of shops, a hotel, restaurants, and entertainment venues, as well as housing on 309 acres, part of which once was a cement plant.
The Watson Ranch Specific Plan is being developed by American Canyon I, LLC, owned and managed by Terrence McGrath, CEO of Oakland-based McGrath Properties, and John Jaeger, representing the Newell family, which owns 57 acres of the total 309-acre plan area. McGrath estimates the total value of land, infrastructure improvements, commercial buildings, and lot preparation, excluding vertical residential construction, will be in the $500 million range at full build-out.
Development of the Napa Valley Ruins and Gardens (NVR&G) at the former Standard Portland Cement Company plant would include retail shops, a hotel, restaurants, an amphitheater, wedding and entertainment venues, a microbrewery, a distillery, and public gathering places just east of Highway 29 and the Napa Junction Shopping Center.
City officials also envision multiple parks and bike and pedestrian trails connecting Watson Ranch and surrounding neighborhoods to the Newell Open Space, the Napa Valley Vine Trail and the River to Ridge Trail.
The development is named for Augustus Watson, who discovered limestone and clay deposits beneath the property around 1900 and formed the Napa Junction Company to quarry and ship the minerals to an Oakland cement plant. Watson sold the operation to Standard Portland Cement in 1902.
According to the city’s general plan, the NVR&G will “Provide for the development of a Town Center that physically and functionally serves as the symbolic and identifiable focus of community activities and events for the City of American Canyon and which is a regional destination within Napa Valley.”
Challenge: Give Napa Valley travelers a reason to stop
At the southern edge of Napa County, American Canyon has grown from 7,000 residents in 1992 to 22,000 today. However, for travelers heading north to the Napa Valley, the city’s growth over the past three decades has remained largely invisible, except for the municipal buildings and retail shopping centers fronting Highway 29.
Hope for a way to change that is pinned on the ruins of the Standard Portland Cement Company plant. Much like a medieval monastery, with long rows of Roman-arched window openings in the low walls of old cement processing buildings, it was constructed in 1903 in the small rural community known as Napa Junction, named for the junction of the Southern Pacific Railroad branch lines to Vallejo and Benicia, according to the Stone Quarries and Beyond website.
After opening, Standard Portland’s Napa Junction plant used the minerals to manufacture and supply much of the cement needed to rebuild San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake and fire.
Standard Portland’s cement operation closed down in 1935, but the cement plant was later run by Santa Cruz Portland Cement Co. The Basalt Rock Co. erected more buildings on the site, including the three silos and the rotunda, in the late 1940s and early 1950s, and produced light weight aggregate for concrete used in high-rise buildings, until 1978 when the plant was abandoned.
In 1984, Jaeger Vineyards bought the property and attempted to convert the land to vineyards but determined the soil conditions were not suitable for grape cultivation.
Watson Ranch Specific Plan
The specific plan calls for construction of 1,253 dwelling units, 23 acres of parks, an additional 30 acres of parkland, and a 200-room boutique hotel on the acreage surrounding up to 176,000 square feet of retail and commercial use and 58,000 square feet of ancillary commercial use in the NVR&G Town Center.
Following a groundbreaking ceremony in July 2021, work has included extending utilities to the site from Highway 29, which required temporarily lifting the UPRR rails and ties to excavate a utility trench crossing beneath the rail right of way. Site grading for the future streets and building sites occurred between September 2021 and February 2022. Installation of curbs, gutters, sidewalks, utilities and street paving progressed rapidly throughout all of 2022.
McGrath recently told the Business Journal that the developer has spent $55 million to date on infrastructure improvements to serve the first phases, comprised of 317 single-family dwellings and 186 apartments.
Projects: Artisan and Harvest at Watson Ranch
Housing for the project includes a 98-unit single family neighborhood called Artisan at Watson Ranch by D.R. Horton. In January, the builder completed two model homes and opened a sales office at 8 Singer Street, with access by way of Rolling Hills Drive in Vintage Ranch.
