A Marin County investment group Tuesday revealed its progress toward expanding access to funding for local startups.

Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures, based in Corte Madera, said its first effort, MSIV Fund I, has raised over $6.6 million from more than five dozen investors in its 2.5-year effort to take a new approach to venture funding for the North Bay.

“For the first time in our community’s history, there is now pooled capital and professional management with an obligation to deploy that capital into Marin (and) Sonoma’s most promising young enterprises,” stated Zachary Kushel, founder and managing partner of Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures. “This is a critical demarcation point for the economic future of this community, and I’m so excited for all that is ahead as we work to grow innovation and job creation north of the Golden Gate Bridge.”

The startup investment group formed in April 2020 and debuted two months later in a virtual event. As the Journal reported, the group is a for-profit business with a social mandate and started with 30 local entrepreneurs as investors.

At the time, Kushel said the fund had invested in Novi, a Larkspur-based technology platform for the consumer packaged goods sector; Finalis, an investment banking firm based in Corte Madera; and New Retirement, a financial planning technology solution in Mill Valley.

In the announcement Tuesday, Santa Rosa’s Operant Networks was revealed as the fourth firm the fund is backing.

MSIV Fund I is intended for early-stage venture capital investments in companies that plan to grow and create jobs locally. The goal is to invest in 15 local startups over three years, the group said.

Among the group’s 62 investors is Tom Isaak of Petaluma who is founder and chairman of CourseCo Inc., a management company for about 40 golf courses in the western U.S.

"Like so many North Bay natives, post-college when it came time to find a career, I had to hit the road,” Isaak stated in the announcement. “When I ultimately came home to start a company, I would have benefited greatly from a strong local entrepreneurial community. MSIV is filling that void, and I'm excited there is now a vehicle where community leaders can invest in our best and brightest citizens poised to be the next generation of local job creators.”

Other investors identified were Jake Walker, a San-Rafael-based attorney, and Mill Valley’s Paul Solli, co-founder of Sausalito-based Aperio Group, now part of BlackRock. The amounts each has contributed was not disclosed.

The group stated it has spawned related groups like the North Bay Founder Network, with over 130 founders or CEOs of Marin + Sonoma startups, and MSIV Executive Network, a group of 42 local C-level executives who are working as mentors to other North Bay entrepreneurs.

