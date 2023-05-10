Kaiser Permanente has promoted Abhishek Dosi to senior vice president and Santa Rosa area manager.

Abhishek is described as being a strong leader with a value for cultural transformation and successful collaboration in all areas of his work.

“I’m excited to join a leadership team that already has such deep experience in service to our members, their families, and Sonoma County," Abhishek said. ”There are many challenges in our community and we will continue our partnerships in advancing our work toward health equity.”

Abhishek began working for Oakland-based Kaiser Permanente in 2021 as chief operating officer of Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center. He previously was CEO of Sutter Solano Medical Center in Vallejo for four years.