Keysight Technologies makes 3rd acquisition for quantum computing R&D market

Santa Rosa-based Keysight Technologies on Tuesday announced it has purchased a Canadian firm that provides software for “error diagnostics, error suppression and performance validation software for quantum computing.”

Price paid for Quantum Benchmark was not disclosed. Based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, it is a privately held company backed by venture funds VanEdge Capital and Quantonation, according to Keysight.

With a reported $4.2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2020, Keysight provides testing and validation equipment and software for industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics markets.

Keysight’s announcement touted the emerging field of quantum computing. As opposed to binary bits that are the fundamentals of most computer processing, quantum systems work with qubits (quantum bits). This distinction allows quantum computers to solve problems other computer systems cannot. Keysight’s announcement specifically credited Quantum Benchmark with “improving the quality of the qubits across all quantum hardware platforms and delivers solutions at both ends of the quantum market.

Keysight said the new software is intended to allow customers to better test quantum computing systems.

"As the quantum ecosystem continues to form, Keysight is committed to providing customers with a full suite of solutions for the overall quantum stack. We are pleased to announce the addition of Quantum Benchmark to our portfolio, providing unique capabilities for solving complex qubit error and validation challenges," said Kailash Narayanan, president of commercial communications at Keysight. "The talented Quantum Benchmark team will be a valuable addition to Keysight and will further our mission to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world."

This is the third acquisition that Keysight has undertaken in the area of quantum computing after Signadyne in 2016 and Labber Quantum in 2019.