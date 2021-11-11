Large North Bay businesses tackle rules, unknowns of OSHA vaccine mandate

Even as courts consider challenges, North Bay businesses and labor law experts are wrestling with how to put the newly released federal COVID-19 vaccination and testing standards for many larger U.S. workplaces — with its big financial penalties for noncompliance — into action before the beginning of 2022.

On Nov. 5, The Occupational Safety & Health Administration published an emergency temporary standard that called for employers with 100 or more employees to ensure all workers are fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or begin requiring those unvaccinated to get tested weekly.

Those rules also mandate that employers implement a number of measures by Dec. 5, such as providing time off for vaccination shots and recovery, begin requiring unvaccinated staff to wear masks indoors and having records available for same-day inspection. The standard also requires companies to remove or bar from entry any employees that test positive.

The agency said it is also seeking comment from employers with fewer than 100 workers about the costs and feasibility of "adjust(ing) the scope of the ETS to address smaller employers in the future.”

While the full extent of the cost for the larger companies to implement those measures isn’t yet known, OSHA’s penalties for not following the requirements are stiff: up to $14,000 per violation, that much per day, or as much as $136,000 for each “willful or repeated” act.

But the agency will face enforcement challenges, according to the Associated Press. Even counting help from states, OSHA has only 1,850 inspectors to oversee 130 million workers at 8 million workplaces. An administration official told the news agency that OSHA will respond to whistleblower complaints and make limited spot checks.

And it is already facing court challenges. On Nov. 6, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay on the standard as it considers a challenge, one of the dozens of cases filed in multiple circuits across the country against the OSHA action. The Biden administration on Monday in response to the 5th Circuit court action urged businesses to continue moving ahead with implementing the requirements.

New California vaccine rules are pending

Meanwhile, California is crafting its own version of the federal standard, according to a spokesperson.

“Although new federal OSHA standards are currently in review by federal courts, the California Department of Industrial Relations is actively reviewing our current and proposed statewide COVID-19 prevention emergency temporary standards to determine how to effectively align them with the impending federal standards,” said Erika Monterroza of the Department of Industrial Relations.

The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board is set to discuss at its Nov. 18 meeting changes to Cal/OSHA’s COVID-19 emergency temporary standard, according to the agenda, which says a draft standard is forthcoming.

The board last updated those workplace standards in June, dropping distancing and face covering rules for the vaccinated.

Local labor attorneys anticipate, based on previous actions, that the state’s standard will be stricter than the federal one.

As of Nov. 5, 70% of adult Americans were fully vaccinated, according to the Biden administration. According to state figures as of Wednesday, rates in North Bay counties are mostly higher than that: 88.4% in Marin, 80% in Napa, 79.8% in Sonoma, 70.9% in Mendocino, 69.4% in Solano and 58.9% in Lake.

For some North Bay business leaders, more announcements just add confusion to mandates that already were vague or not fully executed. There have been state or federal mandates for health care workers, corrections employees, staff at seniors' facilities and group care homes.

“The biggest impact (in the North Bay) will be wineries and grocery and retail outlets, which are large employers not part of a previous order,” said Lisa Ann Hilario, an attorney with Spaulding McCullough & Tansil in Santa Rosa.

‘Administrative burden … super heavy’

EO Products, a San Rafael-based maker of personal care products, also is among the local companies affected by the new OSHA standard.

“We started a long time ago because we knew that vaccinations might become mandatory at some point, so we started with a proactive kind of approach to encourage, as much as possible, people to be voluntarily vaccinated,” said Anna Lis Munro, chief people officer.