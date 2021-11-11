Subscribe

Large North Bay businesses tackle rules, unknowns of OSHA vaccine mandate

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
November 11, 2021, 1:20PM
Even as courts consider challenges, North Bay businesses and labor law experts are wrestling with how to put the newly released federal COVID-19 vaccination and testing standards for many larger U.S. workplaces — with its big financial penalties for noncompliance — into action before the beginning of 2022.

On Nov. 5, The Occupational Safety & Health Administration published an emergency temporary standard that called for employers with 100 or more employees to ensure all workers are fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or begin requiring those unvaccinated to get tested weekly.

Those rules also mandate that employers implement a number of measures by Dec. 5, such as providing time off for vaccination shots and recovery, begin requiring unvaccinated staff to wear masks indoors and having records available for same-day inspection. The standard also requires companies to remove or bar from entry any employees that test positive.

The agency said it is also seeking comment from employers with fewer than 100 workers about the costs and feasibility of "adjust(ing) the scope of the ETS to address smaller employers in the future.”

While the full extent of the cost for the larger companies to implement those measures isn’t yet known, OSHA’s penalties for not following the requirements are stiff: up to $14,000 per violation, that much per day, or as much as $136,000 for each “willful or repeated” act.

But the agency will face enforcement challenges, according to the Associated Press. Even counting help from states, OSHA has only 1,850 inspectors to oversee 130 million workers at 8 million workplaces. An administration official told the news agency that OSHA will respond to whistleblower complaints and make limited spot checks.

And it is already facing court challenges. On Nov. 6, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay on the standard as it considers a challenge, one of the dozens of cases filed in multiple circuits across the country against the OSHA action. The Biden administration on Monday in response to the 5th Circuit court action urged businesses to continue moving ahead with implementing the requirements.

New California vaccine rules are pending

Meanwhile, California is crafting its own version of the federal standard, according to a spokesperson.

“Although new federal OSHA standards are currently in review by federal courts, the California Department of Industrial Relations is actively reviewing our current and proposed statewide COVID-19 prevention emergency temporary standards to determine how to effectively align them with the impending federal standards,” said Erika Monterroza of the Department of Industrial Relations.

The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board is set to discuss at its Nov. 18 meeting changes to Cal/OSHA’s COVID-19 emergency temporary standard, according to the agenda, which says a draft standard is forthcoming.

The board last updated those workplace standards in June, dropping distancing and face covering rules for the vaccinated.

Local labor attorneys anticipate, based on previous actions, that the state’s standard will be stricter than the federal one.

As of Nov. 5, 70% of adult Americans were fully vaccinated, according to the Biden administration. According to state figures as of Wednesday, rates in North Bay counties are mostly higher than that: 88.4% in Marin, 80% in Napa, 79.8% in Sonoma, 70.9% in Mendocino, 69.4% in Solano and 58.9% in Lake.

For some North Bay business leaders, more announcements just add confusion to mandates that already were vague or not fully executed. There have been state or federal mandates for health care workers, corrections employees, staff at seniors' facilities and group care homes.

“The biggest impact (in the North Bay) will be wineries and grocery and retail outlets, which are large employers not part of a previous order,” said Lisa Ann Hilario, an attorney with Spaulding McCullough & Tansil in Santa Rosa.

‘Administrative burden … super heavy’

EO Products, a San Rafael-based maker of personal care products, also is among the local companies affected by the new OSHA standard.

“We started a long time ago because we knew that vaccinations might become mandatory at some point, so we started with a proactive kind of approach to encourage, as much as possible, people to be voluntarily vaccinated,” said Anna Lis Munro, chief people officer.

That approach included bringing in Dr. Peter Simon of Marin Community Clinics to talk to the staff of 130 about the virus and the vaccines. He is fluent in Spanish, and many in the production side of the business come from Central and South America.

That in-reach effort resulted in 13 more getting their shots. As of Nov. 5, the company achieved 92% vaccination, leaving 10 to be vaccinated.

“A couple of them are on the fence, and the rest of them do not want to be vaccinated. And they have a strong opinion about it,” Munro said. “What we're going to do is let them know that this is now a requirement and offer the religious and medical exemptions so if that is something they want to avail themselves of, they can.”

But ultimately EO will be enforcing the weekly testing requirements when they kick in, she said. The company currently tracks each employee’s vaccination status plus the maker of the shot received, date of inoculation and now the booster date and type.

“I would say the administrative burden on my team is super, super heavy,” Munro said. “Instead of working on all kinds of other things that we could work on for employees, we're having to manage COVID most of the time.”

To track that data and update the company’s human resource information system — including customized vaccine and contact-tracking tables — takes part of the workday for four to five staff members, resulting in an estimated labor cost so far of at least $80,000, Munro said. She wishes the state or federal governments had provided technology for contact-tracing and screening plus funding to help offset the cost of using them, rather than offering forms for companies to know what to track.

“I wish California would give us a break,” Munro said. “And I wish there was some sort of subsidy or help through the end of the year, and just to get us into 2022, especially since it's winter in the middle of flu season when they roll this out.”

Subsidies the company relied on expired, so the company had to create its own. EO took advantage of government subsidies for employee time off to get vaccinated or recover from aftereffects under the federal Families First Coronavirus Relief Act and California’s COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave, both of which expired Sept. 30. The company then instituted its own bank of paid leave, called EO COVID Time, and it’s been helpful as flu season ramps up.

“That affects us because we can't tell the difference between a flu symptom and a COVID symptom, so we have to send those folks home,” Munro said. “And it is COVID-related in that they can't work because they have a COVID-like symptom.”

Federal OSHA’s new standard doesn’t require employers to pay for employee time off when they test positive for COVID-19.

News group takes a proactive approach

Another larger North Bay company that already had a vaccination policy in place before the latest federal standard is Sonoma Media Investments, the Santa Rosa-based owner of the North Bay Business Journal, The Press Democrat, Argus-Courier, Index-Tribune and Sonoma Magazine.

“We knew the federal government was coming out with one, and we wanted to get a jump on it,” said Emily DeBacker, director of human resources. “Because the print staff cannot work remotely, and we have reporters in the field, we implemented our requirements before the federal government.”

The company hasn’t had to adjust its policy to comply with the federal standard because it already was stricter, DeBacker said. As of Oct. 1, all employees had to provide proof of vaccination or face termination or unpaid leave. While there are religious or medical exemptions, the company doesn’t allow for weekly testing of unvaccinated employees.

Sonoma Media Investments employs 265, with 80 of them in the Rohnert Park printing plant and the rest in offices such as the downtown Santa Rosa headquarters.

The company also works with independent contractors: 100 freelance writers and 60 carriers. In line with its policy for visitors and vendors, which requires any who enter one of the company’s facilities to be fully vaccinated, the carriers who come inside the Rohnert Park printing plant to pick up papers must also be so.

“Early in the pandemic, in Rohnert Park we made accommodations for carriers, with outside pickup,” DeBacker said. “If independent contractors wanted to return to picking up inside the facility, they would have to show vaccination. I understand that many prefer outside pickup because of safety and not just because they are unvaccinated.”

When the policy went into effect nearly a month and a half ago, 60% of the independent contractors were vaccinated. But when staff started archiving digital copies of the vaccination cards it was discovered that many more were vaccinated. Today about 80% of the independent contractors have received the full schedule of shots.

No employees have been fired, but two are on unpaid leave, DeBacker said.

Legal questions for employers

While challenges to the latest OSHA vaccine standard work through the courts, North Bay employment attorneys are advising their clients to get ready now. And a key first step is to get the company policy right, and not just because federal regulation now requires such a policy.

“I’m making sure clients have a written policy and good documentation on why the person is being terminated,” said Hilario of Spaulding McCullough & Tansil.

That’s because whether an employee can file for unemployment insurance or collect agreed-to severance can depend on the company policy, she said. Jobless benefits are regulated by law, and typically a worker isn’t eligible if employment was ended for cause, namely violation of company policy.

Severance after termination of employment commonly comes in two ways, Hilario said. First, the employment contract defines what "cause” is and what happens for an employee let go without cause. So if the company policy includes a vaccination requirement, a worker’s refusal may be cause for firing.

“The employer said, ‘I have a job for you, but you decided not to comply with the policy and not get vaccinated,’” Hilario said.

Second, severance may be offered in exchange for the employee’s signing a release of claims, she said.

While severance is not a legal right of workers, a company’s track record with it can pose a challenge for denying it, even in termination for cause related to vaccine policy, according to Arif Virji, a partner with Carle Mackie Power & Ross in Santa Rosa.

"(E)mployers who have historically and voluntarily provided severance payments to departing employees should be careful to not deviate from that practice without a well-articulated reason to do so, to avoid a claim of religious or disability-based discrimination,” Virji said in an email.

But the big caveat in termination for cause is whether the company policy has religious or medical exemptions, Hilario said. If an employee sought accommodations under those exemptions and were improperly terminated, then the worker could have a legal case, she said.

“We’re probably going to see cases over the next few years get litigated,” Hilario said.

While medical exemptions may be straightforward to document, religious exemptions may not be, she said. Employers can question what workers put down on exemption forms but they should be careful in challenging whether beliefs are sincerely held or accommodations requested are reasonable. Weekly testing of the unvaccinated has been a common accommodation and now is part of the latest OSHA standard.

But accommodations such as remote work, installation of physical barriers around the employee and relocation of the worker to another part of the workplace may not be feasible, based on what interaction with coworkers or the public a job requires, Hilario said.

The unpaid-leave alternative to termination has its own challenges, the attorneys said.

“Indefinite leave would certainly provide an employer with an immediate solution to the problem, but it would create headaches down the line when and if the employee elected to return to work,” Virji said, noting that accommodations may be more productive. “The employer would have to deal with such thorny issues as whether to keep the position open and for how long.”

But such a route may be better for the employee, Hilario said.

“Giving a person not wanting to be vaccinated unpaid leave is a benefit, because the alternative is termination,” she said.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before the Business Journal, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. He has a degree from Walla Walla University. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.

Staff Reporter Cheryl Sarfaty contributed to this story.

