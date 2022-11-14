In April 2018, Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics became the first national tenant to open at Napa's newly redeveloped First Street Napa shopping arcade.

It was also the first national tenant to leave First Street Napa — less than 24 months later.

Four years after its debut, First Street Napa is now almost fully occupied by national, regional and local retailers and office tenants. Lush is long gone, but its lease remains under dispute.

On Oct. 18, Lush filed a complaint in Napa County Superior Court alleging damages from a breach of contract by the center's owner and operator, NTC Shops.

The company claims that NTC Shops owes Lush $268,721 for improvements Lush made to the space.

Not much was said publicly when Lush left First Street Napa. But according to court documents, Lush was assured that other comparable retailers would also be joining them as the first tenants of an extensive downtown project.

According to the 2016 Lush lease, at least six out of a collection of 10 "luxury" retailers — Anthropologie, Lululemon, Cos Bar luxury cosmetics, Tommy Bahama, Kiehl's, Rodd & Gunn clothing, Compline, Maris Collective, Williams-Sonoma and Paper Source — were promised to open by May 2017.

If that didn't happen, Lush could end its 10-year lease early.

By May 2017, only Tommy Bahama, Compline and Maris Collective had opened at First Street Napa. Yet Lush still moved forward with its 2018 opening, likely anticipating the other national retailers would soon join the center.

But by the end of 2019 Lush could wait no longer. Sales numbers were not included in the court documents, but in November 2019 Lush gave notice to end its lease. The soap shop moved out.

Today, Riza Plants, a store owned by Napan Alyssa Parras Piombo, occupies that space. Riza just celebrated its second anniversary.

A Lush milestone

It was a big deal at the time the Lush lease was announced.

First Street Napa called the commitment "a milestone for the development," which developer Todd Zapolski and partners NTC Shops had bought five years previously.

After rumors swirled of an Apple Store, Tiffany & Co. or Louis Vuitton, Lush, which began in Poole, England in 1995 and operated 919 shops as of 2021, was the first high-profile, nationally known retailer to be publicly identified.

The First Street Napa mall, which opened in 1987 as Napa Town Center, had struggled financially for years before the sale. Zapolski partnered with Trademark Property Company to redevelop the center.

Valued at more than $200 million, the First Street Napa redevelopment includes more than 40 shops and restaurants and the 183-room luxury Archer hotel. The hotel was developed by LodgeWorks Partners.

Details from the leasing agreement for Lush at First Street Napa illustrated the caliber — and the financial capabilities — of desired tenants.

Rent at the 1,464-square-foot Lush shop started at $9,150 per month, and would rise to $11,938 a month by the 10th year. On top of that, Lush agreed to pay 6% of its gross sales to landlord NTC Shops.

According to the lease, NTC Shops prohibited a variety of tenants from leasing space at First Street Napa — including secondhand or consignment shops, laundries or dry cleaners, bowling alleys or skating rinks, a mortuary or funeral home, massage parlors, any store selling pornographic materials, or any vendor offering carnival-type shows, rides or entertainment.

Requirements for signage, holiday closures, advertising and displays were carefully specified. Among other restrictions, tenants were not permitted to host "going out of business" sales, install ATMs or coin-operated vending machines, use flashing or bright lights, use equipment that was not Underwriters Laboratories approved, or turn off display lights until one hour after closing. Windows were not to be painted for the holidays. Retail tenants must be open seven days a week.

After Lush moved out, representatives from NTC Shops seemed at first to agree that Lush was entitled to $268,721 as reimbursement for tenant improvements.

"The amount due to the tenant ... is $268,721," wrote an attorney for Zapolski Real Estate on Oct. 31, 2019. "Landlord will deliver such amount to tenant after the termination date."

However, after repeated requests, Lush was never paid, said court documents.

According to the Lush complaint, Landlord NTC Shops "now contends, without explanation, that it does not owe anything to Lush at all."

"Lush Cosmetics was one of our first lessees in 2016 when we were at the beginning of our development project in downtown Napa with few tenants," said Zapolski, managing member of NTC Shops. "We enjoyed a good working relationship with Lush," yet the company "chose to vacate their lease ... after 17 months of occupancy."

"Unfortunately, we have been unable to find a mutually agreeable solution to outstanding items related to a 2016 leasing arrangement, and continue to put forth our best efforts toward a resolution," said Zapolski.

"This issue involves matters from years ago and has nothing to do with the integrity of our current project."

Indeed, today more than 45 other national, regional and other tenants have opened at First Street Napa including Anthropologie, California Brandy House, Chateau Buena Vista + Earth & Sky Chocolates, Copperfield's Books, Free People, Lululemon, Overland Sheepskin Co., Compass, Silicon Valley Bank and Spaces.

Cos Bar luxury cosmetics, Kiehls, Rodd & Gunn clothing, Williams-Sonoma and Paper Source never opened at First Street Napa. Anthropologie, Lululemon, Tommy Bahama, Compline and Maris Collective opened after Lush left. The Tommy Bahama store has since closed.

Two new retail tenants at the east side of the mall are almost ready to announce leases, said a First Street Napa representative. They include food and fitness.