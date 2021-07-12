Manufacturing for key COVID-19 testing component ramps up in Santa Rosa

In a commerical building between Highway 101 in Santa Rosa and the Sonoma County airport, workers are churning out an obscure but critical component of COVID-19 testing equipment.

Now the company producing the equipment is responding to global demand for accurate testing during the coronavirus pandemic by more than doubling its footprint to increase production. Pennsylvania-based II-VI Inc. (pronounced according to the Roman numerals as “Two-Six”) has had its thin-film optics research and production plant in about 30,000 square feet of 3640 Westwind Blvd. since it acquired one of the early innovators in a telecommunications technology cluster of North Bay companies that at one time employed more than 30,000.

But with the start of the coronavirus pandemic early last year, the company said it would be significantly ramping up production of its products that are involved in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) genetic sequencing used to detect exposure to the virus.

PCR technology has been around since the 1980s and has become a common laboratory tool to look for genetic material in samples. It involves exacting and rapid heating and cooling, called thermal cycling, to make millions of copies of the sample to allow detection by optics. II-VI's other facilities around the U.S. and globe make thermoelectric components for nucleic acid amplification tests, and the Santa Rosa plant makes the special fluorescence filters that allow detection of the virus after amplification.

Company officials could not be reached for comment on this story.

In February, the company announced that it would begin the expansion of its manufacturing footprint in Santa Rosa, with a plan to double over the next five years its manufacturing capacity of optical filters for PCR instrumentation and optical access networks for 5G wireless.

The high-bandwidth and low delay of 5G wireless are envisioned to make fast movie downloads, driverless vehicles and high-demand cloud computing more of a reality, but to do that will take fiber-optic systems to connect the cell towers to the wider data networks. And fiber-optics networks depend on special thin-film optics technology.

Optical communications make up 67% of II-VI's business, with life sciences making up about 2%, according to the company’s latest annual report. The company also makes advanced compound semiconductors, including new designs for high-capacity battery storage and vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) used in smartphone facial recognition and gaming sensors.

To expand production of filters for the life sciences and data com markets, II-VI in January renewed its lease of 3640 Westwind and signed a new one for nearly 43,000 square feet of the 3750 Westwind building, a glass-lined, two-story building on the corner of Airport Boulevard, according to Ron Reinking, a Newmark agent involved in the deal.

The roots of II-VI in Santa Rosa go back to the early heyday of the North Bay telecommunications equipment cluster of startups and established companies known as Telecom Valley.

Glenn Yamamoto and Mike Scobey, former executives of Santa Rosa-based OCLI, started Cierra Photonics in February 2000. Cierra developed a process for using advanced energetic deposition to mass-produce optical components using a wafer manufacturing approach akin to that used in making computer chips.

A technology partner since September 2002, United Kingdom-based Bookham Technology acquired Cierra in July 2003 for £2.25 million, or about $3.75 million at the time. Bookham and Avanex Corp. merged in 2009 to form Oclaro.

II-VI purchased the Santa Rosa-based thin-film business from San Jose-based Oclaro in November 2012 for $27 million in cash.

Since then, II-VI has grown significantly, reaching $2.38 billion at the end of its fiscal year in June 2020, up nearly 75% from the previous year, including the acquisition of Finisar in September 2019. The company may about match that revenue this fiscal year, as it reported revenue of $1.49 billion for the first nine months of fiscal 2021, with a projection of $752 million to $802 million for the fourth quarter.

But a pending merger with Coherent, which would add capabilities in laser technology, would push combined revenues to $4.1 billion as of fiscal 2020. Bain Capital has committed $2.15 billion in equity financing to support the merger.

Started in 1971, II-VI got its name from the periodic table elements used to make its first infrared optical crystals. Group II elements used were zinc and cadmium, and group VI elements sulfur, selenium and tellurium.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before the Business Journal, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. He has a degree from Walla Walla University. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.