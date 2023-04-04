Marin County luxury furniture brand RH laying off hundreds of employees

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, said the layoffs as part of a restructuring effort that included "the elimination of numerous leadership and other positions throughout the organization.“|
SAM MAUHAY-MOORE
SFGATE
April 4, 2023, 9:49AM
Updated 25 minutes ago

RH reports drops in revenue and earnings

RH reported net income for its fiscal fourth quarter, ended Jan. 28, of $107 million, or $4.21 a share, down 27.2% from $147 million, or $4.91 a share, a year earlier.

Pro forma quarterly earnings, djusted for asset impairments, compensation and payroll taxes on option exercises, were $2.88 a share, compared with $5.66 a year before.

Quarterly net revenue was $772 million, down 14.4% from $903 million a year earlier.

Fiscal 2022 net revenue was $3.59 billion, down 4.5% from $3.76 billion in fiscal 2021.

RH forecast fiscal 2023 sales of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion. Financial data research firm FactSet Research Systems expected for $3.44 billion, MarketWatch reported.

For the first quarter, RH forecast sales of $720 million to $735 million. Wall Street was expecting $827 million, MarketWatch said.

The financial markets news service reported of RH’s release of results that Wedbush analyst Seth Basham expected the company to face “continued pressure,” and that it wasn’t immune to the price-chopping elsewhere. Basham said that rivals Williams-Sonoma Inc. and Arhaus Inc. have recently noted a slackening trend in demand.

“We see more downside risk to RH compared to these companies as RH’s customer base skews toward higher-earning households that are seeing demand pressures from higher interest rates, a weakening luxury housing market, ongoing banking concerns and a volatile stock market,” Basham said, according to the news service.

Wedbush reportedly looked into RH’s prices for some products and found that they had fallen by a median 3% from November and 5% from March 2022.

“We believe price reductions and still-high clearance/outlet activity indicates that RH is feeling pressure from a more promotional industry,” Basham said.

—Jeff Quackenbush, North Bay Business Journal

RH, the luxury furniture brand formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is laying off approximately 440 workers.

The Corte Madera-based company conducted the layoffs as part of a restructuring effort that included "the elimination of numerous leadership and other positions throughout the organization," according to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing on March 29. The filing states that reductions to the company's workforce were needed in order to upgrade its organizational structure and "streamline" aspects of its business operations.

That includes 58 permanent job cuts at the company’s headquarters at 15 Koch Road in Corte Madera, the retailer noted in a state filing March 24. The listed head-office positions to be cut mostly are in leadership, going up to an executive vice president–deputy general counsel. Those reductions are set to be effective May 24.

The layoffs come in the midst of RH's push to expand beyond furniture and open a number of new "design galleries," which feature high-end showrooms and restaurants. "RH San Francisco, The Gallery," RH's San Francisco design gallery housed in the historic Bethlehem Steel building in the Dogpatch, opened last year.

RH plans to open design galleries in "iconic buildings and luxury retail shopping centers" across North America, taking "proximity to affluent consumers" into account when choosing locations, according to the SEC filing. A design gallery at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto is nearing completion and is expected to open this year, the San Francisco Business Times reported.

The company is also attempting to dip its toes into the world of hospitality. In September, CEO Gary Friedman announced the purchase of an 857-acre property at the former site of Napa Soda Springs Resort, which RH plans to develop into a luxury destination with its own winery. The SEC filing contains several mentions of incorporating elements of hospitality into new and existing design galleries, though specifics as to what this might entail were not provided. RH did not respond to SFGATE's request for comment by publication time.

"We believe our integrated RH hospitality experience, which includes Restaurants and Wine Bars, has created a unique new retail experience that cannot be replicated online, and that the addition of hospitality drives incremental sales of home furnishings in these Galleries. We plan to incorporate hospitality into most of the new Galleries that we open in the future," the filing says.

Jeff Quackenbush of North Bay Business Journal contributed reporting on job cuts at RH’s headquarters.

RH reports drops in revenue and earnings

RH reported net income for its fiscal fourth quarter, ended Jan. 28, of $107 million, or $4.21 a share, down 27.2% from $147 million, or $4.91 a share, a year earlier.

Pro forma quarterly earnings, djusted for asset impairments, compensation and payroll taxes on option exercises, were $2.88 a share, compared with $5.66 a year before.

Quarterly net revenue was $772 million, down 14.4% from $903 million a year earlier.

Fiscal 2022 net revenue was $3.59 billion, down 4.5% from $3.76 billion in fiscal 2021.

RH forecast fiscal 2023 sales of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion. Financial data research firm FactSet Research Systems expected for $3.44 billion, MarketWatch reported.

For the first quarter, RH forecast sales of $720 million to $735 million. Wall Street was expecting $827 million, MarketWatch said.

The financial markets news service reported of RH’s release of results that Wedbush analyst Seth Basham expected the company to face “continued pressure,” and that it wasn’t immune to the price-chopping elsewhere. Basham said that rivals Williams-Sonoma Inc. and Arhaus Inc. have recently noted a slackening trend in demand.

“We see more downside risk to RH compared to these companies as RH’s customer base skews toward higher-earning households that are seeing demand pressures from higher interest rates, a weakening luxury housing market, ongoing banking concerns and a volatile stock market,” Basham said, according to the news service.

Wedbush reportedly looked into RH’s prices for some products and found that they had fallen by a median 3% from November and 5% from March 2022.

“We believe price reductions and still-high clearance/outlet activity indicates that RH is feeling pressure from a more promotional industry,” Basham said.

—Jeff Quackenbush, North Bay Business Journal

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.