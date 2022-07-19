Marin County’s health officer on how much we should worry about COVID-19 subvariant BA.5
The BA.5 subvariant of omicron is fueling an increase in COVID-19 transmission across the San Francisco Bay Area, spawning headlines warning that the coming surge could be the "biggest yet."
Marin County Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis agrees that BA.5, which is more contagious and has a greater likelihood of causing reinfections than past omicron subvariants, could cause record-high transmission. However, he's much less concerned that the surge will result in a wave of hospitalizations that put stress on the health care system or a wave of long COVID cases that constitute a "mass disabling event."
In January, SFGATE spoke to Willis about why the omicron variant was the end of how we approached the pandemic in 2020 and much of 2021. At the time, Willis said that omicron was causing less severe disease, and that hospitalization numbers were misleading because many reported "hospitalizations" were for other causes. That trend is holding: Of the 19 reported hospitalizations in Marin County on July 14, only eight are "for COVID" hospitalizations; the other 11 are patients being treated for other conditions that happened to test positive for COVID-19 after admission.
SFGATE spoke with Willis again Monday to talk BA.5 and the future of policies such as mask mandates and quarantines. The interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.
SFGATE: Let's start with what we know about BA.5 itself. What's different about it when compared to past omicron variants? When we last talked, you said original omicron was more of an upper respiratory disease than a lower respiratory disease, and that was leading to more mild symptoms. Is that holding?
Willis: Yes, that's still holding. The most important difference between BA.5 and variants like BA.2 [an omicron subvariant] is BA.5 is more contagious, which comes in two parts. One, the likelihood that if we sit down together, I'll infect you if I have the virus. Two is how fast it can move through the community, which is related to one but not the same. One of the reasons BA.5 moves through the community easily is because it's able to evade the immune system more effectively, meaning it cares less if you've been vaccinated or previously infected.
It can also move through the community easier because it keeps people infected for longer. If someone is infectious for, say, five days, you'll have a certain number of additional infections. If someone is infected for twice as long, that's twice as many additional infections. The length of how long people are infected for is an important determinant, and with BA.5, people are infected a little longer.
SFGATE: A little longer?
Willis: About two days longer.
SFGATE: Anything new with symptoms?
Willis: We're not seeing big differences in Marin with symptoms from BA.5. The literature from abroad suggests it's not more virulent than other strains of omicron, so we're fortunate.
SFGATE: What's there to know about BA.5's reinfection powers? As someone who was infected in mid-May, presumably with BA.2, how much protection do I have against infection? How does that protection compare to people who got original omicron in the winter?
Willis: We don't have a great answer yet because we're still in the early days of the BA.5 experience here. We're hearing from elsewhere that people can be reinfected more quickly. In Australia, they switched their definition for reinfection to anything after 28 days. We used to use 90 days as the interval, so any positive test within 90 days wasn't considered a reinfection.
That interval gets shorter and shorter with new variants that are able to evade the immune system more easily. Right now it looks like it's possible to be reinfected even within a month of past infection, but we will need a couple more weeks of data to see what's happening. The evidence is clear that the reinfection risk is high enough to where people should get the protection of the second booster if eligible. Some people were holding off especially if they were infected more recently, and knowing there may be another omicron-specific vaccine in the fall. But now we see the reinfection risk of BA.5 is high, so that's an argument to get the second booster if you're eligible.
SFGATE: When we talked last about omicron, you said it's important to contextualize its risk relative to other diseases like the flu. Your hospitalization numbers are still low and cases are being dramatically underreported because of at-home tests, so the case-to-hospitalization ratio is extremely low right now. Where is BA.5 when compared to past COVID variants, as well as the flu?
Willis: BA.5 is really fresh for us. We'll have better answers in a couple weeks when we're confident everything we're seeing in hospitals is BA.5. Right now, it's a mix of BA.2 and BA.5.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: