Sonoma Valley’s most prolific real estate buyers, Ken and Stacy Mattson, have purchased Duggan’s Mission Chapel on West Napa Street, adding to the growing list of Sonoma businesses owned by the couple, according to county assessor records.

The property sale to KS Mattson Partners LP was recorded on Sept. 22. With a transfer tax of $7,150, that suggests a sale price of $6.5 million for the property and building, but that formula can be altered for some properties.

Susan and Letitia Duggan authorized the sale of the long-held, family-owned property and funeral home. The Duggans did not respond to inquiries from the Index-Tribune by late Monday.

The Mattsons have bought dozens of properties since their first Sonoma Valley purchase in 2015, with more than $140 million spent locally over the past seven years, according to county property records.

Their properties stretch from the couple’s Moon Mountain Road mansions in Fetters Hot Springs to a plot of land along Arnold Drive near Sonoma Valley Airport, according to property records. With many of these sites shuttered or under construction, the Springs Municipal Advisory Council last year questioned their dedication to their myriad Valley projects.

“People are very concerned about the pace of these projects when (the Mattsons) have purchased so much of our area,” council member Hannah Perot said last October. “Are they ever going to finish it?”

KS Mattson project manager David Crowley said at the time, “All of these properties have been moving forward in their very different stages...”

The purchase of Duggan’s Mission Chapel land adds to the list of noteworthy Sonoma businesses bought by limited liability corporations linked to the Mattsons. In the past calendar year, the couple purchased the Fruit Basket in Schellville, the Depot Hotel & Restaurant, the old Salsa Trading Co. site and Inn 2 Remember. That’s in addition to previous purchases of the Cheese Factory, Sonoma’s Best, Ravenswood Winery, Ramekins Culinary School (now Seven Branches), the General’s Daughter and Cornerstone Sonoma.

