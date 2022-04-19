Meet the Forty Under 40 Awards winners for Napa, Marin, Sonoma counties of 2022

Learn the backstories for the winners of North Bay Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 Awards of 2022. You can find their profiles here.

They are professionals who have already begun to shine in their businesses or careers and are worth watching for what they will contribute to the business community in the future.

The winners will be recognized at a Tuesday, April 19, event from 4 to 6:30 p.m at The Blue Ridge Kitchen at The Barlow in Sebastopol. Information: nbbj.news/forty2022

Presenting sponsor is Exchange Bank, and the Gold Partner for the event is Redwood Credit Union.