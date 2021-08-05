Miyoko’s Creamery of Sonoma County gets Olympics boost in expansion plans amid $52 million in new capital

Miyoko’s Creamery is growing by leaps and bounds.

The plant-based foods company, based in Petaluma, has entered into a partnership with the U.S. Olympic Committee to explore more opportunities to connect the finest in humanity’s physical fitness with what we put in our bodies. The creamery’s product lines are designed as a dairy substitute for vegans or wannabes.

“I’m trying to inspire people to be the best people they can become,” CEO Miyoko Schinner told the Business Journal after her company announced Wednesday a $52 million capital infusion. The company plans to use it for research, development and marketing.

With the Tokyo Games going on now, five Olympic athletes have already mentioned the company on social media posts:

David Verburg, track and field gold medalist

Rachael Adams, volleyball bronze medalist

Heather Mitts, soccer three-time gold medalist

Dustin Watten, volleyball bronze medalist

Dotsie Bausch, cycling silver medalist

“We’re really focusing on nutrition, carrying the world to a more sustainable, more passionate place,” Schinner said.

Much of the marketing efforts were placed on hold last year during the pandemic as complete government shutdowns morphed into an easing back into the economy for most businesses. Miyoko’s Creamery was no exception.

Amid the year, Schinner said the pandemic changed the business model a bit — with furnishing products for restaurants and events drying up. Now her products are offered at two Sonoma mainstays — Gloria Ferrer winery and The Girl and the Fig restaurant.

The e-commerce side saw a slight rise in business, although it’s still a sliver of the business the company rakes in. In 2020, Schinner — like many others — found herself in the kitchen. She set up a kitchen at her 30,000-square-foot facility as a stage for cooking shows.

“The year had so many challenges. We thought at the time we’d better conserve and curtailed all marketing. But at some point, we had to build on brand awareness,” she said.

The explosive popularity of plant-based butter and cheese stems from many people expressing a desire to be vegan but not wanting to give up these delicacies.

Despite the lofty goals of having their products on the tip of every cook’s tongue, Schinner said she has no beef with the dairy industry, as critics would contend.

“I’m trying not to end agriculture,” said Schinner, a philosophy major in college. “We’re trying to redefine dairy products.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Schinner stood up with her convictions.

Within the turbulence of last year, Schinner and animal rights groups waged a battle with the California Department of Food and Agriculture over being able to use the term “butter” for her products. She sued the state and awaits judgment, she confirmed Wednesday.

Building on the brand

On tap this year, Miyoko’s Creamery hopes to expand into Southern California Costco stores. It signed a deal with the warehouse chain last year.

Miyoko’s Creamery products such as plant-based cheeses and butters are distributed in 30,000 stores across the nation and in Canada, South Africa, Hong Kong and Singapore. Retailers carrying the products include Whole Foods, Target, Trader Joe’s and Walmart.

Moving on, the majority of the company’s new capital investment — $40 million — for the plant-based food producer will come from its lead investor PowerPlant Partners, with the remainder provided by Cult Capital, Obvious Ventures, Stray Dog and CPT Capital, the company announced that morning. The companies received shares in the creamery for their investments, Schinner indicated.

Dan Gluck, managing partner at PowerPlant Partners, attributes Miyoko’s growth and his company’s interest in a product line that’s “revolutionizing the vegan dairy movement,” he said in a statement.

The capital investment will serve as seed money aimed at maintaining its rising presence in the surging marketplace of plant-based foods. Schinner indicated the company sales have grown by at least 70% each year. It started in 2014 with four employees and now has 200.

Last year, the Business Journal reported that the company was expanding its Petaluma base of operations by two-thirds and its workforce by one-quarter to satisfy consumer hunger for its plant-based “cheese” and “butter” products. To that 20,000-square-foot addition, the company this year leased a 9,200-square-foot warehouse on Lakeville Highway.

The self-taught chef, author of six books and business executive admitted the company’s major thresholds have been met “as we’ve gone along,” but has an end game in mind.

“We want to become a household name,” she said.

