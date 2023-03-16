A Petaluma plant that builds aerial drones for an East Coast defense and law enforcement contractor plans to trim its local workforce further than cuts disclosed earlier this year.

AeroVironment in a March 6 state filing said it plans to permanently lay off 62 from its Petaluma location by May 6. This includes the 17 job cuts noted in a WARN Act filing last month would come by April 25, a spokesperson for the Arlington, Virginia-based company confirmed Wednesday.

Altogether, the reductions include 30 drone operators, 22 mechanics, four on-site managers and one each for these roles: flight operations, field safety manager, program scheduler and standards operator, according to the filing.

These job cuts will reduce the Petaluma workforce to about half the 120 employees that spokesperson Ashley Riser said it had as of February.

As the company told the Business Journal in a statement about the first round of local cuts last week, the layoffs result from a recent shift by the Department of Defense away from funding company-owned, company-operated (known in the federal contracting world as COCO) medium-sized unmanned aerial systems, or MUAS, outside the U.S. That led to around 80 jobs being cut in Petaluma and in the company’s MUAS field service group.

The company early this month reported that MUAS revenue in its fiscal third quarter, ended Jan. 28, declined by $5.8 million from a year before, while quarterly sales of small UASes jumped $45 million.

“The outlook for the rest of AV’s business – including for our MUAS business outside of COCO services – remains strong with the recent selection of AV as one of the providers for FTUAS increment 2 program, and the award of a sale of systems as part of the U.S. Military Aid package to Ukraine,” the statement said.

The Army’s selection of AeroVironment for the second part of the Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System program includes the Jump 20 vertical take-off and landing medium-sized UAS. Earlier this month, the company touted the use of the Jump 20 drone in the Ukraine–Russia conflict.

The Jump 20 vehicle was one of those that AeroVironment picked up with its acquisition just over two years ago of Petaluma-based Arcturus UAV for $405 million in cash and stock.

Founded in Sonoma County in 2004, Arcturus UAV moved from Rohnert Park to Petaluma in 2019 and had 270 employees by the time if the acquisition announcement in January 2021.

